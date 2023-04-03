One in 10 bowel cancer cases now occur in people under 50

Niamh Conroy recommends getting checked as soon as possible if you have any health concerns. Photo: Mark Condren

The incidence of bowel cancer among people in Ireland under 50 has surged, with younger age groups now making up one in 10 diagnoses of the disease, in keeping with a worldwide trend.

The National Cancer Registry of Ireland (NCRI) shows that the extent of bowel cancer in the under 50s doubled between 1994 and 2019.

It comes as a new campaign – #NoRegrets – is launched by the Marie Keating Foundation to urge people to make themselves informed about its signs and symptoms, in a bid to improve early detection.

Helen Forristal, the organisation’s director of nursing services said: “We are hoping this campaign will help break down common barriers to diagnosis like thinking you are too young, or embarrassment, for example. We know that early detection matters when it comes to a cancer diagnosis and we are highlighting that whatever regrets you might have in life, don’t regret not taking action earlier and ignoring any changes in your body.”

Bowel cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death and is diagnosed in 2,562 patients annually. April is bowel cancer awareness month.

Signs can include going to the toilet more often, with looser stools and sometimes stomach pain. There may be blood in stools. Another sign may be stomach pain, discomfort or bloating, always brought on by eating, and weight loss.

Cancer specialist Prof Ray McDermott said, “This year’s campaign highlights this is not only a disease of older age, but bowel cancer can also and does affect those under screening age. So it is of profound importance that you go to your GP and get checked if you have any concerns about changes in your body.”

A number of patients under 50 with bowel cancer are featured in a powerful video. They highlight their own obstacles to an earlier diagnosis, and urge others not to ignore signs.

Among them is mother-of-four Niamh Conroy (45) from north Dublin, who recalls: “There was blood on the toilet paper. I had lost quite a lot of weight.

“I was getting more tired. My appetite had decreased quite a lot…I regret not going to the GP with my symptoms sooner.”

She added, “I think I had already expected it when the GP got the results of the first blood test. I wasn’t really shocked. As a family, we went into ‘let’s deal with it’ mode.

“I made sure to enjoy as much time with my husband and the kids as possible, particularly in the early days before chemo fatigue kicked in.”

She is hopeful others will learn from her mistake: “I ignored my symptoms for too long, not realising that it could be bowel cancer. If you have any changes lasting more than a few weeks, please see your GP. Be aware that bowel cancer can happen at any age.”​