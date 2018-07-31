Gardaí are investigating after a sum of cash was taken from a cash-in-transit van at a Luas stop in Dublin.

One hospitalised as raiders rob cash-in-transit van at Luas stop

An employee travelling in the van was assaulted and taken to St James's Street Hospital following the incident at the Blue Bell stop at 12.40pm this afternoon.

Their injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

The cash box has since been recovered.

A garda spokesman said no arrests have been made an investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors