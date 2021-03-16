One-horse town: Cheltenham primed for a festival without punters

What a difference a year makes. Today sees the start of the four-day Cheltenham festival kicking off as the pinnacle of National Hunt racing gets under way.

But in stark contrast to last year’s free-for-all, all 28 races will be run behind closed doors, with only 166 essential personnel making the trip over from Ireland.

This year, we won’t hear the ‘Cheltenham roar’ from the stands for the start of the first race, nor will we witness any of the raucous banter from the 250,000 annual attendees.

Instead, silence will prevail for the entire week, with the sprawling track in the Cotswolds resembling a ghost town.

Yet this is surely a small price to pay to see the return of what ultimately became one of the biggest super-spreader events of 2020, leading to countless Cheltenham punters bringing home more than just a hangover.

Letting last year’s festival go ahead is now widely acknowledged as one of the British government’s biggest failings, given that the World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic on day two of the event.

Few will forget those images of punters packed into the stands while the rest of the world was closing down as the virus began to take hold.

Questions were also asked of our own Government about the wisdom of letting up to 20,000 racing fans pour through Ireland’s airports and ferry ports and then head home to all corners of the country.

But while we can expect to see a repeat of last year’s superb racing action, that is where the similarities will end as, off-track, it will be a completely closed shop. Strict Covid-19 regulations have been put in place by organisers. Everyone going to the Cotswolds event has to provide a negative PCR test 72 hours before travelling. Jockeys, classed as elite athletes, have to complete three tests.

Around 18 Irish-based trainers will travel along with 30 Irish riders. Only essential staff have been allowed to travel, which means one trainer and their assistant, one groom and their jockey.

An ‘Irish zone’ has been created for the Irish travellers at the track to isolate them from their British counterparts, and the town of Cheltenham is out-of-bounds. In a far cry from the usual booze-fuelled scenes, no alcohol will be allowed on-site and everyone must stay and eat at the track.

There will be separate entrances, stable yards and weigh rooms for the Irish jockeys as well as designated accommodation for trainers, jockeys and stable staff at the track.

A spokesperson for Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) told the Irish Independent that the protocols are “really rigorous and robust to ensure safe travel for those travelling”.

Along with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB), the British Horseracing Authority and Cheltenham chiefs, they have spent weeks working on their safety protocols.

Dr Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer with the IHRB, has managed and overseen the protocols on behalf of ‘Team Ireland’.

Travellers must do another PCR test 72 hours before travelling back and self-isolate upon their return home.

A new charity link-up has also seen retired champion jockey AP McCoy named ambassador for the Jockey Club’s festival charity, WellChild, a local charity for seriously ill children. Several fundraisers will take place this week ahead of the re-named WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup.