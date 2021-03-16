| 9.3°C Dublin

One-horse town: Cheltenham primed for a festival without punters

Horses from Henry de Bromhead&rsquo;s yard at Cheltenham racecourse yesterday. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire Expand

Horses from Henry de Bromhead&rsquo;s yard at Cheltenham racecourse yesterday. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Melanie Finn

What a difference a year makes. Today sees the start of the four-day Cheltenham festival kicking off as the pinnacle of National Hunt racing gets under way.

But in stark contrast to last year’s free-for-all, all 28 races will be run behind closed doors, with only 166 essential personnel making the trip over from Ireland.

This year, we won’t hear the ‘Cheltenham roar’ from the stands for the start of the first race, nor will we witness any of the raucous banter from the 250,000 annual attendees.

