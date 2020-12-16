One garda hospitalised and a second injured in separate Dundalk incidents

One female member of the force assaulted required hospital treatment for her injuries.

Two Gardaí were assaulted in separate incidents in Dundalk on Tuesday, with one female garda member being brought to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The first incident occurred when gardaí on patrol in The Ramparts area of Dundalk seized a vehicle from a man in his 30s.

The driver of the vehicle became abusive towards gardaí and assaulted a Garda member at the scene.

The Garda member was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man was arrested and has since been charged over the incident and will appear before Dundalk District Court on January 6, 2021.

In a separate incident on Coe’s Road in Dundalk yesterday, gardaí attended the scene of a public order incident at 9:20am.

When gardaí arrived at the scene a man in his 30s became abusive and assaulted a Garda.

The man was arrested and charged with the incident and will also appear in Dundalk District Court on January 6, 2021.

The Garda involved in the incident received minor injuries and didn’t require medical attention.

Online Editors