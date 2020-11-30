There has been one further death related to Covid-19 and 306 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This brings the official death toll to 2,053 while the number of total cases in the Republic has risen to 72,547.

There have been 108 new cases in Dublin, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 14 in Cork and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Of the cases notified today; 156 are men and 148 are women; 67pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

Dr Ronan Glynn confirms there have been 119 deaths in the month of November, the same as October’s death toll.

As of 2pm today, there are 244 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been three additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 89.2.

There have been 38 deaths of people with Covid-19 linked to hospital outbreaks in November, Dr Glynn confirms, up from 23 in October.

There are 35 open outbreaks currently in nursing homes, with 908 cases linked to these outbreaks. There have been 38 deaths of death people linked with nursing home outbreaks this month, down from 48 in October.

The positivity rate for tests currently stands at 2.7pc.

These figures come as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier said the roll out of vaccines for Covid-19 could begin in January.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he will unveil the large-scale logistics plan to distribute the vaccines to the public on December 11.

Ireland is in line to receive four different vaccines against Covid-19, pending authorisation.

It is believed healthcare workers and vulnerable people will be first in line to receive a vaccine when they have been authorised by the European Medicines Agency.

Elsewhere in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed ten further deaths and 290 new cases of Covid-19.

Online Editors