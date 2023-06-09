One-fifth of Irish people say they would keep a life-changing Lotto win secret

New research by the National Lottery has revealed that just 2pc of people would openly share the news of their winnings.

One-fifth of Irish people would not tell anyone if they won a life-changing sum of money in the Lotto.

When asked who they would first confide in about their jackpot prize, a quarter of people said they would first tell their mother while 38pc would first tell their partner.

Just 4pc of people said they would tell their father first.

The National Lottery has said one lucky person will be forced to make that decision tomorrow night as the prize climbs towards almost €12m.

A spokesperson has also appealed for a player in Westmeath to claim their winnings from April before the prize expires.

They have 90 days to claim their €40,000 prize.

The ticket was purchased on the April 1 at Top Oil Service Station on Longford Road in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

“We are still waiting to hear from a Lotto 5-4-3-2-1 player in Westmeath who matched five out of the seven winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on the 1st of April, to scoop a prize worth €40,000.

"The winner purchased their ticket in Top Oil Service Station, Longford, Mullingar, Westmeath,” they said.

"As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, the last date to claim this prize is Friday 30th of June, so we are encouraging all our players who purchased their ticket in the Top Oil Service Station to check their old tickets very carefully.”

They added: “If you are the winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”