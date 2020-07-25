One death, 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

ONE more person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

There have now been 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 24th July, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

