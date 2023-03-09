One arrested in Cavan as man (50s) discovered with fatal head injuries after ‘frantic’ emergency call

A man aged in his 50s was discovered with fatal head injuries after a frantic call to emergency services was made after a suspected assault.

“A 999 call was made and a man was arrested a number of hours later on foot of the information received in the call,” a senior source said.

Gardaí are investigating who made the call that alerted them to the horrific scene and are following a definite line of enquiry in the case.

The victim, who is originally from the west of Ireland, was found dead in a bedroom of the property in Blacklion, Co Cavan.

A man was being questioned tonight at Castlerea Garda Station in Co Roscommon on suspicion of murder – a location more than 80km away from the incident.

“This is a shocking incident that seems to have originated from two men who were known to each other and both struggling with their own problems,” a source said last night.

The man was discovered unresponsive with serious injuries at around 9.15am.

It is understood the victim and the arrested man are well known to each other.

Despite medical intervention by gardaí, the man was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

The body remains at the scene.

It is currently being preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau while the office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged for a later date.

The man aged in his 30s is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station, in Roscommon, under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.