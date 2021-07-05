| 17.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Once united in despair, ‘Peru Two’ diverged in life after jail

Melanie Finn

Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013 Expand
Michaella McCollum posts photos of her updated look Expand

Close

Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013

Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013

Michaella McCollum posts photos of her updated look

Michaella McCollum posts photos of her updated look

/

Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013

WHO could ever forget that first photograph of the ‘Peru Two’ which made headlines around the world after the pair were arrested in 2013 with 11kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €1.6m?

Looking pale and shell-shocked, Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid found themselves at the centre of a media storm after they became the poster-girls for what happens when a fun-filled holiday to Ibiza goes terribly wrong.

In December 2014, the girl from Dungannon and her Scottish co-accused were sentenced to six years and eight months in Ancon 2 prison before being released early and deported from Peru in 2016.

Most Watched

Privacy