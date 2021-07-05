Once united in despair, ‘Peru Two’ diverged in life after jail

WHO could ever forget that first photograph of the ‘Peru Two’ which made headlines around the world after the pair were arrested in 2013 with 11kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €1.6m?

Looking pale and shell-shocked, Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid found themselves at the centre of a media storm after they became the poster-girls for what happens when a fun-filled holiday to Ibiza goes terribly wrong.

In December 2014, the girl from Dungannon and her Scottish co-accused were sentenced to six years and eight months in Ancon 2 prison before being released early and deported from Peru in 2016.

But while they were united at the time in their despair at getting caught at the centre of an international drug trafficking scandal, they couldn’t have gone on more separate paths since their release from jail.

Eight years on from her arrest at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, McCollum (28) is barely recognisable from that shaken-looking figure after going through quite the ‘glow-up’ during her time in a Peruvian prison, where she trained as a beautician.

With the first episode in her five-part BBC series High airing tonight, she has become quite the consummate media professional after deciding to capitalise on all the attention, after going through a radical rebrand.

She has ditched her brunette high bun for glamorous blonde extensions, immaculate make-up and has adopted a penchant for posting photos of herself in tiny bikinis to her 40,000 Instagram followers.

While she did not get paid for contributing to the BBC documentary, she did sign a deal for the 2019 book that it’s based on, which she has renamed to coincide with her new show as High: My prison journey as one of the infamous Peru Two.

Her social media bio describes her as an author and she was signed with UAE-based agency BLVK Management which also represents several reality TV stars. She was once linked with a possible appearance on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…

Yet that’s not to say there wasn’t a huge controversy around the time of her image rebrand in 2017.

Her critics claimed it was morally wrong for her to be forging a career from the notoriety that arose from being a convicted drug trafficker.

One also wonders if she would still be in the public eye were she not so outspoken, young and conventionally attractive.

Now a mum to twin boys Raphael and Rio, she has turned her life around in spite of being branded a ‘celebrity drug mule’. As she said herself, she did make a mistake but “we all make mistakes. Mine was really bad, but I was young”.

What then of her Scottish accomplice Reid, who does not feature at all in the new BBC documentary, apart from archive footage?

In contrast to the limelight-loving McCollum, she’s enjoying a quiet life back in her home nation of Scotland. She is living in a house near Glasgow and appears to be single.

After her 2016 release from prison and deportation back to the UK, Reid got a job working with the Citizens Advice Bureau and has shied away from all media attention as she tries to do her part for her local community.

She previously shared a property with her ex-boyfriend Gary Stafford, who visited her in Peru while she was in jail, but they are no longer together.

In a previous interview, McCollum said that she and Reid are not in regular contact anymore but that she feels like she will “always have a close bond with her”.

They were not friends before travelling to Peru together and only met for the first time at the airport.

In a rare interview with the Scottish Mail on Sunday in 2016, a contrite Reid said she did “an awful thing” but she took full responsibility and it was her decision to smuggle the drugs for a fee of €5,000.

She said she was taking a lot of drugs at the time and was on a “downward spiral”, and that she deeply regrets what she did.

“I didn’t owe any money or anything. I just wanted to be able to boast about it,” she said.

Since then, she has kept her head down and has tried to move on with her life by never courting media attention or putting pen to paper like McCollum.

Despite having the same level of notoriety as the Tyrone native, one could argue that she has adopted a more dignified approach when it comes to being one half of the ‘Peru Two’.



