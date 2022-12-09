‘Once Matthew has been laid to rest, I will be looking for answers’: tragic teen’s mother in vow over police investigation

Matthew McCallan’s mother has said she will continue looking for answers surrounding the police investigation into her son’s death, after the PSNI admitted “lessons can be learned” from the case.

The 15-year-old from Dungannon was missing from the early hours of Sunday morning after going to a social event in Fintona, Co Tyrone.

He was found dead on Monday in the Tattyreagh Road area, around two miles from the country music festival he had been attending on Saturday night.

Earlier this week, the PSNI said police have decided to make a notification to the Police Ombudsman due to family concerns, and that senior officers have offered to meet the family.

Speaking at a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday, Chief Constable Simon Byrne described Mr McCallan’s death as “tragic”, and said the process has been started to find out if any “fast time lessons” can be learned that don’t prejudice the coroner or the ombudsman’s work.

“We are committed to dialogue with Matthew’s family because some of these processes engaged do take time sadly, and people want the answers more quickly than sometimes the processes allow,” he added, and extended his condolences. Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan, the senior officer overseeing the response to Matthew’s death, said there was a “considerable amount of police actions undertaken at the time” of his disappearance, and a “tremendous effort”.

“I understand the hunger both by the family and the community for answers around some of the questions that they have raised,” he said.

“We are already taking out the learning of this, and we’re reaching out to some of the community groups who want to engage and have questions as well as the family.

“There has been a tremendous effort from the moment that the report came in but there will always be learning and we are starting to take that learning straightaway and reaching out to those concerned and particularly the family.”

Matthew’s mother Frances said “the whole community, friends and family that were there know the real truth”.

She believes that police “did not move quick enough” in the beginning of the investigation, and added: “A lot of people turned up to help look for Matthew and everyone feels not enough was done.

“I am grieving my son at present and need time to process everything. Once Matthew has been laid to rest, I will be looking for the answers to the questions I have surrounding the handling of the investigation.”

Police said they received a missing person report for Matthew at around 3.30am on Sunday morning.

Numerous sources have said that officers did not appear to commence an official search until 10 to 12 hours later after 4pm.

A voluntary search and rescue dog organisation (SARDA) have also stated that they were ready to be deployed to the scene to help with the search, but that they can only be tasked by police and were never asked to do so.

Matthew’s funeral will be held on Sunday at 2pm at St Malachy’s Church, Edendork.

An online fundraiser has also been started for the teenager’s family, with around £7,000 being raised in less than 24 hours of its launch.