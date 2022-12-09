| -2.1°C Dublin

‘Once Matthew has been laid to rest, I will be looking for answers’: tragic teen’s mother in vow over police investigation

She makes vow as PSNI admits lessons can be learned from Matthew’s case

Matthew McCallan and his mother Frances Expand

Matthew McCallan and his mother Frances

Niamh Campbell

Matthew McCallan’s mother has said she will continue looking for answers surrounding the police investigation into her son’s death, after the PSNI admitted “lessons can be learned” from the case.

The 15-year-old from Dungannon was missing from the early hours of Sunday morning after going to a social event in Fintona, Co Tyrone. 

