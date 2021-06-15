Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan is taking a High Court action against the Government over the Ceta trade deal.

A legal firm specialising in cycling accidents is being used by Sinn Féin to challenge the legality of a major international trade deal.

The party has lodged a High Court action against the agreement between the EU and Canada.

A Green Party TD is already challenging the trade deal, known as Ceta.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello believes a referendum is needed to ratify the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement.







Mr Costello says his legal advice is the deal involves the transfer of sovereignty and judicial power, which is incompatible with the Constitution.

Sinn Féin is also opposed to the Ceta deal. The party says it is a bad deal for workers, the environment and the Exchequer.

Similar to the Greens and other campaigners, it is opposed to the concept of investor courts where States can be sued over policy decisions.

Now a party Senator has lodged High Court proceedings.

Senator Lynn Boylan, the party's Dublin Bay South by-election candidate, lodged papers this week and is listed as taking action against the Government.

She is also the party's spokesperson on climate justice.

The timing of the papers being lodged will doubtless be linked to the by-election.

Ms Boylan declined to comment on the case.

The solicitor's firm Sinn Féin is employing in the Constitutional challenge describes itself as "experts in road traffic accidents and in particular, accidents involving cyclists. If you have been injured as a result of such an accident, we would be happy to advise you on the option available to you".