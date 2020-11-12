One more coronavirus-related death and 395 new cases confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This takes the total number of people who have died with this virus to 1,965, while there have been 66,632 confirmed cases to date.

Of the cases notified today; 197 are men and 198 are women; 65pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

There were 132 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 31 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Limerick, 27 in Galway and the remaining 151 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Read More

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 135 per 100,000.

The five-day moving average is 364 cases per day.

64pc of cases in the last 14 days were in people under the age of 45.

There are 20 newly-confirmed cases in hospitals in the last 24 hours.

In November, there have been 33 deaths in Covid-19 confirmed and probable cases.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan echoed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's advice to Irish people living abroad to not book flights home yet.

He explained: "We're concerned about the picture in other countries relative to here. Many other countries in Europe are still in a deteriorating situation.

"I'm sure some of you will have seen the pictures from across Europe of some of the challenges big cities and hospitals are facing. That's the experience of our near neighbours or where people are returning from for Christmas.

"That will be one of the most significant risks to us if we make the progress we are continuing to make. One of the biggest risks will be the re-importation of the disease and our position is we advise against all non-essential travel and continue to do so for the foreseeable future," Dr Holohan said.

Dr Holohan says that the Pfizer data is very encouraging but says it isn't a message to people "that we have cracked this".

The CMO says that it is not known for how long it will protect people or how effective it will be in the community.

Mr Holohan also says Nphet are not in a position to predict whether they will recommend bars and restaurants to open for December.

Ireland has the second-lowest incidence of Covid-19 in the ECDC region, according to Dr Desmond Hickey, Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Tony Holohan says Nphet will meet on November 26 to discuss the current recommendation of restrictions and whether they can recommend a lesser set of restrictions.

Dr Holohan said he is hopeful that Nphet will be in a position to do so but said things must keep improving at the rate they are so far.

"The signs are very, very encouraging but we are still not in a position whereby we can say we know we will be able to recommend a change at the end of the month."

Ireland's reproduction number is now estimated to be 0.6, according to Prof Philip Nolan, who is tracking the virus.

"The epidemiological data is showing continued very significant improvements," Prof Nolan says.

"We still significant numbers of people in hospitals. Hospital numbers are coming down but they are coming down slowly. We are seeing roughly 20 people a day being admitted to hospital and that is remaining constant. So, we're not out of the woods yet.

"Admissions in intensive care have, at best, stabilised. We hope to see a reduction in these numbers in the coming weeks but we haven't seen one yet," the modelling expert said.

Of the 28 ECDC countries, 17 have an incidence rate of 500 or higher - more than triple Ireland's current rate per ECDC data of 139.

The number of cases in hospitals are continuing to decrease, Dr Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals points out.

The demand for testing has fallen to roughly 11,000 tests per day and fewer of those tests are coming back positive, Prof Nolan says, adding: "This is a very strong indicator of the decline of the prevalence of the disease within the population."

The incidence rate in Ireland has fallen from 306 in late October to less than half of that (135) in less than three weeks.

Prof Nolan says we are where we want to be in terms of reduction of the disease as Nphet estimates that there is an average reduction of 6pc in the number of cases day-on-day.

"We have to keep this up for the entire six weeks, and if we do, we are on track to see fewer than 100 cases per day by the first of December".

Prof Nolan says "we are exactly where we want to be, but there is no wiggle room". The Nphet member said, "the next three weeks will have to be the same as the last three to be where we need to be."

Dr Holohan says it is "simply too early" to make plans for Christmas due to the uncertain nature of the virus but said large-scale events "involving alcohol" would give Nphet most concern.

"Those are events in a 'normal' Christmas which would happen. Office parties, large family get-togethers, get-togethers in other circumstances. These are all type of events we would like to see but are not going to be possible this year," Dr Holohan said.

This comes as Northern Ireland confirmed another 15 deaths from the virus today.

Eleven of the deaths occurred within the past 24 hours, while four went previously unreported. The death toll in the region now stands at 825.

Another 548 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for the virus after 7,912 tests were carried out on 2,892 people in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has advised Irish people abroad not to book flights home for Christmas. Mr Varadkar said it "was too soon" to know if it will be safe for Irish people to come home for the festive season.

More to follow..

Online Editors