On the hottest day of the year temperatures ranged from 16 to 23C - here’s where your area ranked 

Ireland has seen a glorious few days and yesterday, May 30, was the hottest day of the year so far.

The highest temperature of 2021 was recorded yesterday in Newport, Co Mayo, at 23.1C.

Highest temperatures across the country ranged from 16 to 23C, so where did your area rank on the list?

Newport, Mayo — 23.1

Shannon Airport, Clare — 22.6

Claremorris, Mayo —22.5

Phoenix Park, Dublin — 22.4

Mount Dillon, Roscommon — 22.3

Finner Camp, Donegal — 22.3

Casement Aerodrome, Dublin — 22.2

Athenry, Galway — 21.8

Markree Castle, Sligo — 21.7

Grange, Dunsany, Meath — 21.7

Mullingar, Westmeath — 21.6

Ballyhaise, Cavan — 21.6

Oak Park, Carlow — 21.4

Gurteen, Tipperary — 21.4

Moore Park, Cork — 20.9

Knock Airport, Mayo — 20.6

Malin Head, Donegal — 20.4

Dublin Airport — 20.4

Cork Airport — 19.0

Valentia Observatory, Kerry — 18.8

Johnstown Castle, Wexford — 18.7

Belmullet, Mayo —18.5

Mace Head, Galway — 17.5

Sherkin Island, Cork — 17.0

Roches Point, Cork — 16.2

Although temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to late teens and even into the 20s this week, Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Ryan said he doesn’t expect yesterday’s record to be broken in the coming days.

"Yesterday was the hottest day of the year in Newport, Mayo. Today probably won’t break that,” he said.

Read More

"Today is a very nice day once again it will be largely dry just with a little more cloud on the west coast with a little drizzle.

“Temperatures are unlikely to get as high [as yesterday] today but will probably get up to 21C in parts of the midlands, possibly 22C in one or two spots. Between 18 and 21C is what we’re looking at for today.”

On Wednesday conditions will, unfortunately, begin to change as rain from the south will push up across the country.

Temperatures will then drop to between 13C and 17C for Thursday and Friday.

The outlook for the Bank Holiday weekend is for a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers with temperatures reaching the mid to high teens.

"Over the weekend is uncertain with some showers but some dry spells as well,” the Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Currently, a reasonable amount of dry weather on Sunday but it’s too soon to say. There are signs that it might be a bit dry.”