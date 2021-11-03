On-the-go recycling initiative in Dublin will see jump in numbers of bottles and cans avoiding landfill

Almost 50,000 plastic bottles and 40,000 cans which would otherwise end up in landfill will be recycled each year as a result of the expansion of on-street recycling initiative in Dublin’s city centre, it is hoped.

The Dublin #CircleCity campaign was first launched in October 2020 with the aim of building a culture of on-the-go recycling.

It saw 25 brightly coloured recycling bins being installed on Grafton Street and Henry Street during the first phase of the campaign.

The campaign is being delivered through a collaboration between Dublin City Council and environmental charity Hubbub, with funding from The Coca-Cola Foundation.

Dublin Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland, and Minister of State for the Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth, will today join Hubbub to announce the expansion of the campaign.

A recent audit carried out on the performance of the first phase of the campaign found that 83pc of plastic bottles and cans in the areas covered by the recycling initiative are now ending up in the recycling bins, as opposed to general waste.

The overall quantity of plastic bottles and cans being recycled through the new bins has more than doubled since the launch.

To help achieve this, Dublin City Council’s waste management operations reviewed and changed work practices to allow different waste streams to be created and segregation to become possible.

It is expected that 48,180 plastic bottles and 38,870 cans which would otherwise end up in landfill will be recycled each year as the scheme expands.

The second phase of the campaign being launched today will double the number of recycling bins installed along busy streets in Dublin city centre and their expansion into other areas including St. Andrew’s Street.

The campaign will trial the use of 15 Big Belly bins in the Docklands area of the city – these smart-bins feature a solar-powered compactor allowing it to hold up to five times the amount of material.

Two reverse vending machines which make a charitable donation in return for target materials will also be installed on a pilot basis on the grounds of Trinity College Dublin and on the Airfield Estate in Dundrum to gain new insights into consumer recycling behaviours.

“It’s been great to see the positive response to the Dublin #CircleCity campaign from the public and the growing numbers recycling their cans and bottles in the city centre. The positive impact of this initiative can only grow with the launch of phase two today,” said Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland.

Welcoming the launch of phase two, Agnese Filippi, Country Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland said that as the economy reopens, Coca-Cola remains committed to focusing on the entire packaging life cycle, from how bottles and cans are designed and made, to how they’re recycled and repurposed.

“Through the #CircleCity initiative we want to help change consumer behaviour and encourage people to recycle on-the-go as they move around the city centre. The investment in the project by The Coca-Cola Foundation is helping us to do this and support Hubbub and Dublin City Council to double the reach and impact of this successful pilot project,” she said.

Gavin Ellis, Director and Co-Founder of Hubbub said by making recycling easier, clearer and more desirable, Dublin #CircleCity is changing public attitudes to recycling, and helping Ireland meet its circular economy targets.