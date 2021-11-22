On the anniversary of JFK’s death, it’s already clear Joe Biden is not going to be Ireland’s most effective ally

The shots heard around the world 58 years ago today especially resonated in Ireland.

They took away the life of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, the first Catholic elected to that office and a breakthrough Irish-American.

Leaving aside the continuing controversy over the fusillade at Dealey Plaza in Dallas on November 22, 1963 – and the fact that a continuing majority of Americans believe in a murder conspiracy (even though the side-on “grassy knoll” is a lousy place to locate any second shooter) – the loss to Ireland was incalculable.

JFK had honoured this country with a visit to his ancestral homeland and origins in Dunganstown, Co Wexford, the previous June. He promised to return in the spring.

He exalted Ireland on his trip, imbuing self-confidence in the nation state, and might have done more, had his life not been cut short.

A champion of equality for black America, it is tempting to think he might have lent on the UK to ensure real civil rights in Northern Ireland – a might-have-been now relegated to the conjecture of counterfactual history.

From JFK to JRB, the second Irish-American Catholic to hold the office. On the morning of his inauguration, Joseph Robinet Biden attended prayers at the same Washington church whence Kennedy’s casket departed for Arlington Cemetery, followed by a mourning multitude that included President Eamon de Valera and Minister for External Affairs Frank Aiken.

Biden, like his predecessor, is seen as a key international ally by Iveagh House. Like Kennedy, he deeply feels his Irishness, even though his appreciation of the finer points of the laws of rugby might be in question, even as he sent congratulations last week to his cousin conquerors of the All Blacks.

The reliability of Biden is in no doubt on the national question, and he is regarded as a bulwark against British backsliding on Brexit promises and the fundamental importance of the Good Friday Agreement.

But he has just turned 79 and is domestically unpopular, with a growing perception that he may be a one-term president.

Indeed, Politico reported in 2019 that he considered making that a campaign pledged (as Michael D Higgins did in Ireland, before persuaded otherwise by his popularity).

The influential Washington website referred to Biden “quietly indicating that he will almost certainly not run for a second term while declining to make a promise that he and his advisers fear could turn him into a lame duck and sap him of his political capital”.

But it may just be that his bungling of the Afghanistan issue and relations with France – sidelined by a US submarines deal with Australia – that makes Biden wary of any further foreign policy ‘adventures’, as some would portray overt involvement in matters related to Northern Ireland.

He has so far largely stood off from the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol and it is six months since a bipartisan body of 25 politicians on Capitol Hill urged the appointment of a Northern Ireland envoy. The heavy lifting in the war of words has been left to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others.

Meanwhile, new Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin has been approved by the Senate but has yet to arrive in Deerfield in the Phoenix Park. In any case, she is seen as a moderate.

President Biden’s health has been in the news, but it is the tottering approval ratings that will most worry strategists in Dublin. Anything that erodes his clout has a potential cost to this country, with the wizened minds in Whitehall making continuous calculations as to whether they can wait out the current occupant of the Oval Office.