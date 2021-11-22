| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

On the anniversary of JFK’s death, it’s already clear Joe Biden is not going to be Ireland’s most effective ally

President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Sunday. Photo: Getty Expand
Former US president John F Kennedy on a State visit in New Ross, Co Wexford, in 1963. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Sunday. Photo: Getty

President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Sunday. Photo: Getty

Former US president John F Kennedy on a State visit in New Ross, Co Wexford, in 1963. Photo: Getty

Former US president John F Kennedy on a State visit in New Ross, Co Wexford, in 1963. Photo: Getty

/

President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Sunday. Photo: Getty

Senan Molony

The shots heard around the world 58 years ago today especially resonated in Ireland.

They took away the life of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, the first Catholic elected to that office and a breakthrough Irish-American.

Related topics

More On Joe Biden

Most Watched

Privacy