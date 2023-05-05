​Ombudsman says children with mental health problems are let down by ‘unacceptable’ CAMHS care

Watchdog paints worrying picture of mental health services – as only 22pc of children say their mental health is good

Children with mental health problems are being let down by an “unacceptable” service that leaves them waiting too long and sometimes does not help them at all.

A new report by the Children’s Ombudsman paints a “very worrying” picture of the mental health of children in Ireland, with 28pc describing their mental health as not good, and saying they needed help. Only a small minority – a little over a fifth – said they have good mental health.

More than 40pc of children who attended Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) said it didn’t help with their mental health issues, and many said that waiting lists were the biggest challenge when trying to get support.

It has prompted Dr Niall Muldoon, the Ombudsman for Children, to support plans to have professional psychologists and counsellors in both primary and secondary schools, as a crucial support for young people with mental health problems.

A Piece of My Mind is a new report on children’s mental health published by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) today. The report surveyed more than 2,000 children between the ages of 12 and 17 about both their mental health and their experiences of trying to manage it.

The study found significant numbers of children are suffering from poor mental health, with only 22pc saying their mental health is good.

More girls than boys reported poor mental health problems, while an overwhelming majority of children who identified their gender as “other”, reported issues with their mental health.

Half of young people asked said they sometimes felt low, stressed or anxious but they could manage it themselves.

Children viewed school and exam pressures as a top source of “stress, depression and anxiety”. More than a quarter said school and exam pressure was the most important stressor and three-quarters included it in their top five.

Of the children surveyed, 6pc were using CAMHS at the time and 12pc had accessed the service at some point.

More than 60pc of those who turned to CAMHS for help said they had found it difficult to access the service.

“The single biggest difficulty in accessing CAMHS was the time children had to wait to get the service, with 44pc of children saying they waited over three months. All other difficulties, such as getting a referral (10pc) and distance to the CAMHS (7pc), were reported by fewer children,” the report said.

While the report recognised some children had reported positive experiences of CAMHS, “unfortunately, many more children reported having difficulties with the CAMHS service”.

“A significant proportion (42pc) believed the services did not deal with their problem or the cause of their difficulties,” the report stated.

“Frequently children believed that only some parts of the service were helpful, with 34pc identifying this as an issue. Almost a quarter (23pc) of the children believed they did not get to attend the service for long enough for it to help them.

“It is concerning that 27pc of the children believed that the CAMHS staff were dismissive, while only 11pc of the children believed that the staff listened to them.”

The report criticised the HSE’s mental health services for children, questioning why young people would be left waiting so long for a service that may be substandard.

“Long waiting times for a service that is excellent and addresses the needs of children may be temporarily excusable and provide a strong basis for development. To wait long periods for a service that is below par in the views of service users is entirely unacceptable,” the report said.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Muldoon said the report painted a “very worrying” picture.

“We must remember that for children to have to turn to CAMHS in the first place they are really struggling with their mental health,” he said.

“It simply isn’t good enough that so many of them are having to wait long periods of time to access services, and that when they do, the standard of those services falls short.

“It is also clear from the results the emphasis children place on having proper mental supports available to them in school.

“This is something the OCO has been calling for, and we welcome recent plans from the Department of Education for a pilot programme in primary schools.”

He suggested this should be extended to secondary schools, adding: “Children who need and would benefit from these supports in primary school may carry this need into second level.

"A continuum of support for such children, as well as professional supports for children who experience mental health difficulties for the first time in their teens, could have a crucial role to play in improving mental health among the second level student population.”