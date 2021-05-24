Ombudsman for children cites ‘deplorable’ conditions in rat-infested halting site run by local authority in scathing report

The head of a local authority has been forced to intervene following a scathing report by the Children’s Ombudsman, who found Traveller children and their families living in rat-infested, Third World conditions on a council-run halting site.

The CEO of the unnamed local authority has agreed to oversee a raft of recommendations made by The Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) to bring living conditions to acceptable standards following its investigation into the site, which it found failed to consider the best interests of children.

A report into the investigation called ‘No End in Sight’ is published today.

The investigation was made on foot of an intervention by a Traveller Advocacy Group in 2018 in which 66 children from 11 families complained of persistent rodent infestation, inadequate sanitation, extreme overcrowding, a high rate of childhood illness due to living conditions as well as unsafe electrical works, inadequate waste disposal and other health and safety issues.

After meeting with the families on three occasions, the OCO found around 140 people sharing toilet and washing facilities meant for just 40 people – leading to stress and conflict amongst the families.

It also interviewed some of the children living at the site, including a 12-year-old girl.

She said: “Walking up to school you see all the rats. They would be running up and down the walls of the trailer.”

Another 14-year-old girl spoke of her shame at being dirty. “I don’t want to say it was from walking out of the site,” she said.

A 16-year-old girl cited in the report said she wakes up to wet blankets each morning due to the poor housing conditions.

“During our investigation the HSE Director of Public Health Nursing told us that the children living on this halting site suffer skin conditions and respiratory problems at a much higher rate than the general population,” the OCO said in statement ahead of the report’s release.

"The Chief Fire Officer told us that there are frequent calls to the site and we met with 17 children who told us that they feel different to their peers due to standard of the conditions on the site.”

Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon said: “The conditions we found on the halting site in question were deplorable. To think that children in Ireland in 2021 are living like this is utterly shocking. Under no circumstances can this be accepted or allowed to continue.”

“This was a long and difficult investigation for the families involved, for the Traveller Advocacy Group and the local authority in question. I very much welcome the commitments made by the local authority to implement the recommendations from this investigation and in particular the expressed commitment by the CEO to ensure the necessary actions occur.

“I will be seeking regular updates from the local authority on the progress they have made in implementing our recommendations and how the lives of children have improved.”