Omagh bombing anniversary: ‘A powerful testimony to our spirit and cohesion’ – community remembers victims 25 years on

Bernadette Duffy with son Daithi (4) and daughter Saoirse (4 months), lay flowers during a service at the Memorial Gardens to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing that devastated Omagh in 1998. Photo: PA

The victims of the worst single atrocity in Northern Ireland have been remembered during a poignant memorial service.

Families of the 29 killed in the 1998 bombing of Omagh, as well as British and Irish government ministers, were among those who gathered in the Co Tyrone town yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s 25th anniversary.

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aidan (21) was among those killed in the blast, described the crowds at the service as a “powerful testimony to community spirit and cohesion 25 years after our small town was ripped apart”.

The attack in 1998 devastated the town, with the death toll including a woman pregnant with twins, while hundreds of others were injured.

It came just months after the historic Good Friday Agreement and was the greatest loss of life in a single incident in the North’s troubled past.

The service organised by the Omagh Churches Forum at the memorial garden took place on the closest Sunday to the date of the 25th anniversary.

There were hymns sung and readings, as well as the Lord’s Prayer read out in three languages – Irish, Spanish and English – in respect of the nationalities of those killed, including children from Co Donegal and victims from Spain.

The names of all the victims were read out.

No one has ever been convicted of the attack.

In 2009, following a landmark civil case taken by the families of some of the victims, a judge ruled that five people were all liable for the bomb and ordered them to pay damages.

Late priest who tended to Omagh bomb victims remembered during memorial service

This year’s memorial service comes following the granting of an independent statutory inquiry into the atrocity.

Northern Ireland Office Minister Jonathan Caine said it was important to reflect on an “absolutely appalling” attack on an entire community.

“I think it’s right that we do come together to mark the 25th anniversary today,” he said.

“It does highlight the evil of terrorism and the devastation it can bring to communities, but occasions like today can also highlight the fact that in Northern Ireland a future will only ever be decided by democracy and consent.”

Mr Caine said the British government was working on the terms of reference for the Omagh Inquiry, and hoped to get it up and running “as quickly as possible”. “I hope that will be very soon,” he said.

Junior Minister for European Affairs and Defence Peter Burke said it was very important to acknowledge, 25 years on, the significance of the Omagh bomb, its effects and the huge loss of life.

“It’s very important that we, as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, acknowledge and stand here with the families who lost so many loved ones in this atrocity. It’s very hard to believe it was only a few months on from referenda which happened on this island endorsing the Good Friday Agreement.

“It’s very important for us all to understand that peace needs advocates, we need so many people across all strands of our communities never to take peace for granted.”

In terms of the Omagh Inquiry, Mr Burke said the Irish Government would respond to the UK when it had seen the final terms of reference.

“Obviously, what we can do, we will assist, but we have to ensure there is merit in what we are doing and see that we can help victims and help families.

“There needs to be an achievable outcome, and with the passage of time it does prove very difficult, but we are very much at the forefront. The Tánaiste (Micheál Martin) and Justice Minister Helen McEntee met with the families to see what more we can do.”

Mr Gallagher said the story of the bombing was “entering a new phase” 25 years on, with the public inquiry on the horizon.

“For the past 23 years, we’ve been campaigning for a public inquiry,” he said.

“That campaign is now over – there is a huge weight lifted off my shoulders, because we don’t need to go around meeting politicians and government ministers to beg for their support. “We are, on this anniversary, where we want to be, on the cusp of starting the public inquiry, and that will drive the agenda from here on forward.

“And I would encourage everyone, and anyone who has even the slightest piece of information, who can add a piece to the jigsaw, no matter how insignificant they feel it is...I would ask them to engage with the public inquiry.

“I think it’s very important that everybody has their say regardless of whether I agree or disagree with them.

“This tribunal will be a tribunal of fact, it will not be of my opinion, my thoughts, my views.

“What really matters is fact and that’s the only way you can move forward.”

He said he hoped the inquiry may be able to start by the end of this year or early next year.