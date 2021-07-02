Swimming caps designed for natural black hair by a black-owned brand will not be allowed at the Olympics.

The International Swimming Federation (Fina) have rejected an application from Soul Cap to allow its swimming hats designed for diverse hair types to become certified for competition.

Fina rejected the application on the basis that the hats do not fit “the natural form of the head” and “the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require … caps of such size and configuration”.

The swimming hats for natural black hair are designed to accommodate diverse hair types.

Danielle Obe, chair of the Black Swimming Association said Fina’s decision to reject the application “confirms a lack of diversity” in sports, and “Aquatic swimming must do better.”

She told the Guardian: “We need the space and the volume which products like the Soul Caps allow for. Inclusivity is realising that no one head shape is ‘normal’.”

She said the original swimming cap designed by Speedo 50 does not accommodate for afro hair which “grows up and defies gravity”.

Ms Obe said swimming hats for black hair types are not readily available in stores.

“Can I walk into a general retail store like Asda, Tesco or Sports Direct and pick one up? No”, she told the Guardian.

The decision comes after Alice Dearing, Britain’s first black female swimmer qualified for the Olympics last month. Ms Dearing has previously partnered with Soul Cap wearing their hats.

In response to Fina’s decision, Soul Cap said the “dismissal could discourage many younger athletes from pursuing sports” in a statement on Instagram.

“We hoped to further our work for diversity in swimming by having our swim caps certified for competition, so swimmers at any level don’t have to choose between the sport and their har.

“For younger swimmers, feeling included and seeing yourself in a sport at a young age is crucial. Fina’s recent dismissal could discourage many younger athletes from pursuing the sport as they progress through local, county and national competitive swimming,” said the founders oks Ahmed and Michael Chapman in the statement.