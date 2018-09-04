Olympic medal winner Paul O'Donovan is set to add doctors' scrubs to his Irish rowing gear.

Olympic hero to 'balance passion for rowing and medicine' at UCC

The Skibbereen athlete (24) yesterday began his first day of graduate-entry medicine at University College Cork (UCC).

Paul, who won a silver medal in the lightweight double sculls at the Rio de Janeiro Games in Brazil in 2016, was awarded UCC's top sporting accolade, a Quercus Scholarship.

He secured entry to UCC's medicine programme after achieving an honours degree in physiotherapy from University College Dublin.

"The scholarship recognises sporting excellence and Paul embodies all that the programme could wish for in a Quercus scholar," said Professor John O'Halloran, UCC deputy president and director of the Quercus Talented Students' Programme.

With his brother Gary, Paul is also a World and European Championship medallist.

The brothers now face a hectic two-year build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I am lucky that UCC recognises my love of rowing and my passion for medicine and will support me in balancing both," Paul added.

The brothers will be joined at the World Championships by two other UCC students and rowers, Ronan Byrne and Aoife Casey.

Irish Independent