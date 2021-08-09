Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington to return home to Portland Row tomorrow on open top bus

Kellie Harrington 's brother Christopher and mother Yvonne celebrates after her daughter, Kellie won an Olympic Gold medal. Photo: Mark Condren

Postman Martin Bowden at a post box painted gold in Summerhill in honour of local woman Kellie Harrington. Photo: Maxpix Dublin

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington will be welcomed home to Dublin’s north inner city in an open top bus.

The homecoming plans are still being finalised, however Dublin’s Deputy Lord Mayor Joe Costello has said the gold medallist will be paraded through Portland Row and the surrounding area on top an open top bus.

Kellie is expected to arrive into Dublin Airport in the early afternoon.

Dublin City Council (DCC) has planned, with the agreement of Kellie’s family, that the open-top bus tour will start from Clonliffe House pub from 5pm onwards then drive towards Summerhill.

The bus will then drive down Portland Row – where Kellie’s family home is -and Portland Place and then turn onto Killarney Street and from there, the bus will continue up Sean McDermott Street.

It will then turn back towards Summerhill and on to North Strand.

There will be crowd restrictions put in place.

Former Lord Mayor north inner city Independent Christy Burke Council said: “Kellie will not be departing the bus at any time as she is coming back from a quarantine country and people have to remember she is a frontline medical worker.

"Dublin City Council officials are asking people to please respect the residents of Portland Row/Portland Place. This means they do not want the area to be overcrowded.

“There is plenty of room for everyone to see Kellie so please use the areas provided above. Locals along with gardaí and council officials will be helping organise the route. The official times will be made available on dublincity.ie on Tuesday morning.”

DCC has approved the lighting of the five lamps landmark to honour Kellie’s achievement.

Although there will be no civic reception on Tuesday due to public health restrictions, Mr Costello confirmed that a civic function will be held in Dublin for all the Irish athletes later in the year when public health restrictions will allow.

“The likelihood is that there wouldn’t be a function, but Kellie would come in in some fashion to her home,” he said.

Speaking about the historic win for the local woman, Mr Costello said: “I know Kellie well, I’ve known her since she was a kid and I have been talking to the family.

“There’s a great spirit of course and it’s full of enthusiasm. That’s one of the areas we have to be careful with because so many people will want to get a bit of Kellie.

“We have to be careful because we are talking very large numbers now. Kellie is the talk of the country.

“She’s an unbelievable person, she’s a fantastic ambassador and she really is the pride of Portland Row.”

Meanwhile Sinn Féin Councillor Janice Boylan said the Olympian’s boxing club, St Mary’s Boxing Club in Tallaght, has been “inundated with memberships from young girls and boys”.

She noted that the facilities for girls in boxing are “not up to scratch” in the area, and said “now that we have an Olympic gold medallist in our community maybe this will give the Government the push they need to invest in our communities and boxing as a sport”.

Sending her congratulations, Cllr Boylan said: “I will in my capacity as a councillor organise to meet up with Kellie and her family at a date and time that is convenient and safe for her.

“Kellie deserves all the recognition we can give her within guidelines.

“It is a huge achievement for Kellie and a huge benefit for the north inner city. We are so very proud of Kellie.”

Dublin City Council are reviewing plans for tomorrow’s homecoming.

A council spokesperson said: “Kellie's friends, neighbours, and the local community in the north inner city are understandably keen for the city to mark her homecoming.

“Dublin City Council is currently reviewing all contingencies in consultation with other relevant parties to ensure that Kellie, her family and the local community can be supported to celebrate her achievement in a Covid-safe manner, having due regard to public health guidelines.

“Unfortunately there can be no formal civic reception on this occasion. We will make a further announcement in the coming days.”