Olympia’s Christmas panto postponed due to Covid threat

A popular Christmas pantomime has been postponed due to the growing threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Organisers of Olly Polly and the Beanstalk which was due to open at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Wednesday and run until January 9, said the production has now been postponed due to the emerging threat to public health and safety and the restrictions announced by the Government on Friday.

Under the new rules, all theatres must reduce their capacity by 50pc with no more than 1,000 people in the audience at one time. The curtain must also go down by 8pm when all such venues must close.

Read More

“It is with great regret, that despite our best efforts, we have to announce the postponement of Olly Polly and the Beanstalk this year’s Olympia panto”, organisers posted on social media this evening.

“We would be unable to withstand the current audience restrictions in place but more importantly our concern is first and foremost the safety of our cast, crew and audiences, therefore we feel it's the right thing to do in these circumstances.

“Our cast are devastated as we felt that this year’s panto could be the tonic that everyone needed.

“We will hold on to that magic and reveal all at next year's Olympia panto.”

Organisers thanked Arts Minister Catherine Martin and her department for “her continued support to our cast and crew”.

“This is a very challenging time for people across our industry and we wish all of our loyal customers a happy and peaceful Christmas, but above all else we hope that you all stay safe.

“More information regarding tickets and next year's show will be available over the coming days.”

Organisers of the event could not immediately be reached for further comment.

However the development comes after there were more than 7,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported here on Saturday alone amid growing concern that the Omicron virus – which now accounts for more than half of all new cases – is spreading exponentially around the country.