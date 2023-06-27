Olympian Aifric Keogh calls for more coaches who understand effect of periods on athletes

Sport Ireland says it is working toward a long-term plan to attract more female coaches

Aifric Keogh won bronze in the coxless four at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Female Olympians have called for more women in coaching positions so that athletes can get the support they need on issues such as the effects of periods on training.

Some top athletes have highlighted the over-reliance on men coaching female Olympians.

Aifric Keogh, of the Irish Olympic rowing team, said: “There are about six coaches in rowing around at the moment, and there’s only one coach that’s female.

“She’s in charge of the junior athletes, so she wouldn’t be directly connected to the senior team. But there is one in the entire system.

“I think it’s getting better but there’s definitely a lot more to be done. Education is a huge part of it. Across most sports, there are a lot of male coaches, and they are probably unaware and not educated about the effects of menstruation on training.”

Keogh is part of a campaign to highlight the stigma surrounding periods in sports with a lack of female coaches.

A survey by the makers of the supplement Active Iron, for which she is an ambassador, showed that in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 only 8pc of coaches representing Team Ireland were female.

The proportion among the UK coaches was also low, at just 13pc.

Only 10pc of coaches at the Winter Olympics in Beijing last year were female.

Sarah Davies, of the UK Olympic weightlifting team, said: “Our national team is dominated by women now, which is really cool. So, while we’re getting that generational shift in the athletes, we’re not quite there yet with the coaches.”

A spokesman for Sport Ireland said it recognises females in coaching is an area for improvement, particularly in high-performance sport.

He said: “In 2022, Sport Ireland certified 11,555 coaches at various levels, 41pc of whom were female. There has been a 9pc increase in female-certified coaches by Sport Ireland in the past five years.”

He added that Sport Ireland is taking a long-term development approach to systemic change in relation to increasing the number of female coaches.

This is being achieved through investment in targeted coaching as well as education and continuous learning programmes. These programmes target females from minority groups, young people, as well as current participants and volunteers.

The spokesman also pointed to investment in initiatives to increase the number of women coaching and officiating in high-performance sport.

He said Sport Ireland is supporting government bodies to create pathways from participation into coaching and officiating.

“In 2021, Sport Ireland launched the Women in Coaching tool kit,”he said.

“It is designed to signpost practical ways forward for sports bodies and their strategic leads, to overcome the barriers to participation and progression for women coaches and to encourage, support and drive organisational change.

“It will assist in the recruitment, development and retention of more female coaches at every level of their sport by creating an environment where all coaches flourish.”