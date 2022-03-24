| 8.7°C Dublin

Oleg Deripaska: the Aughinish oligarch whose Putin ties threaten Irish jobs

He is seen as the Russian president’s favourite industrialist. The prospect of fresh sanctions against him is a worry for the 1,000 or so people who rely on his Limerick metal plant for a living

Political moves: Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in 2013. Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images Expand
The Aughinish Alumina plant near Askeaton. Photo by Liam Burke/Press 22 Expand
Teaming up: Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, who created Rusal with Deripaska Expand
Protesters occupy Deripaska&rsquo;s London home Expand
Vladimir Putin and his ally Oleg Deripaska Expand

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

On the streets of Askeaton and Foynes in west Co Limerick, residents do not expect to see the oligarch of Aughinish, Oleg Deripaska, around the place any time soon.

The 54-year-old brings hundreds of jobs to the area through his company Rusal and its vast Aughinish Alumina plant, a site that stretches over 1,000 acres next to the Shannon Estuary. The plant turns bauxite ore from Guinea and South America into alumina, which is shipped to plants in Europe and smelted to make aluminium.

