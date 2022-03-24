Oleg Deripaska: the Aughinish oligarch whose Putin ties threaten Irish jobs

On the streets of Askeaton and Foynes in west Co Limerick, residents do not expect to see the oligarch of Aughinish, Oleg Deripaska, around the place any time soon.

The 54-year-old brings hundreds of jobs to the area through his company Rusal and its vast Aughinish Alumina plant, a site that stretches over 1,000 acres next to the Shannon Estuary. The plant turns bauxite ore from Guinea and South America into alumina, which is shipped to plants in Europe and smelted to make aluminium.

The so-called Aluminium King is said to be Vladimir Putin’s favourite industrialist and a man with a mysterious past — and therein lies a problem for the people of west Limerick and north Kerry.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has turned his business associates, including Deripaska, into corporate pariahs. The metal magnate’s fortune is not as big as it was. He was once Russia’s richest man, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at $28.6bn. Now the magazine estimates that he is down to his last €2bn.

While the smoke from the tall chimney stacks at Aughinish still billows out over the horizon, Putin’s war has brought a cloud of uncertainty over the livelihoods of the workers. Deripaska is a 45pc shareholder in EN+, the parent company of Rusal, the business that runs Aughinish Alumina.

There is still a welcome sign at the entrance in English, Irish and Russian, but a security guard politely declined my request to see the visitor information centre when I called in on Wednesday. However, I was able to amble around part of the unusual “nature trail” skirting a factory that is one of the country’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases.

While there is solidarity with the people of Ukraine across the country, not for the first time there has been high-level political manoeuvring to ensure that the plant is not hit by sanctions. After a reported meeting between ministers Leo Varadkar and Paschal Donohoe and Aughinish Alumina executives, there was speculation on Thursday that the plant could be divested from its Russian parent company to get over the problem.

Across Europe, there is support for sanctions, but for understandable reasons, nobody wants them to take effect in their own backyard.

“Would you like to hear that your job is gone in the morning?” said a man who did not wish to be named outside the supermarket in Foynes.

Others were more forthright. Farmer and councillor Emmett O’Brien described the invasion of Ukraine as “brutality of the highest order”, but added: “We have to deal with this with a very practical, reasoned and non-hysterical approach. We can’t cut off our nose to spite our face — there are already restrictions on Deripaska, but I would not be in favour of further restrictions, because of the domino effect it would have on Aughinish Alumina.

“The plant has brought huge benefits to the community. It has provided for families, and educated generations.”

By Thursday, Deripaska and Rusal had not been blacklisted by the EU, but the possibility of this happening has been on the cards for the past month.

Earlier this month, the British government imposed sanctions on Deripaska, the owner of a vast empire of businesses, luxury homes and superyachts. It described him as “a prominent Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin oligarch… closely associated with the government of Russia and Vladimir Putin”.

The Putin ally was already on the US sanctions list after its treasury targeted him over the poisoning of British agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury in 2018. Two Russian agents are suspected of the attack.

Deripaska was sanctioned for what the US Treasury said were actions “advancing Russia’s malign activities”, “extortion and racketeering” and allegations of ordering a murder.

He has always vehemently denied these claims. In a statement reported by Bloomberg, he described the reasons given for the sanctions as “groundless, ridiculous and absurd”.

Around west Limerick, they know well about Deripaska’s existence and his shareholding in the alumina business that provides up to 1,000 jobs locally. As well as 450 direct employees, there are hundreds more contractors who work at the site.

What is much less known is his involvement as a major investor in the construction and operation of Irish motorways.

One of Deripaska’s subsidiaries is a 25pc holding in the vast Austrian construction firm Strabag, which has been involved in some of Europe’s biggest infrastructure projects.

Through Strabag, Deripaska invested heavily in the Directroute (Limerick) consortium, which built and operated the €590m Limerick Tunnel, in a public-private partnership (PPP).

The company partly owned by Deripaska was joined in the consortium by AIB, John Sisk & Son, Roadbridge and Meridiam. The project was developed under the National Development Plan, and consisted of a 10km section of motorway with a 2.3km two-lane link road, 15 bridges, two toll plazas and the tunnel itself.

Taxpayer millions

Weak traffic num­bers using the tolled tunnel meant the State had to compensate the consortium under the terms of the PPP contract. The group was paid more than €40m in so-called “variable operation payments” between 2011 and 2019. Under the contract, PPP operators were guaranteed minimum payments from tolls or else the State had to make up any shortfall.

Through Strabag, Deripaska was also an investor the €220m Fermoy bypass. The same company also invested in the construction of the motorway between Gort and Tuam.

A spokeswoman for Strabag told Review that the company, in which Deripaska remains a shareholder, sold its stakes in all three projects in 2019.

Since the invasion, Deripaska has stopped short of condemning Putin, but he urged Russia and Ukraine to make peace.

In a statement on his Twitter account, he said: “I remain committed to my belief that an immediate ceasefire and peace agreement as soon as humanly possible is the best and only solution to stop this madness in Ukraine.”

Deripaska used to move freely among the political and financial elite in Britain and elsewhere, but as a result of sanctions in the US and the UK, many doors are now shut to him. In his heyday, he hosted senior political figures such as Peter Mandelson of Labour and George Osborne of the Tories on one of his superyachts.

His parties at the World Economic Forum in Davos became the boisterous stuff of legend, featuring Cossack dancers, caviar and champagne. One of his bashes featured a concert by Enrique Iglesias. According to the Politico website, guests at Deripaska’s parties ranged from top American chief executives to members of Britain’s House of Lords. Since the US sanctions of 2018, he has been a much less visible presence.

Deripaska has an almost unrivalled range of luxurious properties across the world. Forbes recently listed townhouses, mansions and palaces in Paris, Saint-Tropez, Italy, Montenegro, Manhattan, Washington, London and Surrey. According to Forbes, Deripaska owns a sprawling hilltop estate with two neoclassical marble palaces, olive groves and a swimming pool on the Adriatic coast in Kotor, Montenegro.

Since the invasion, he has suffered the indignity of squatters from a self-described “property liberation front” occupying his family’s €65m mansion in Belgravia in London and poring over his belongings.

A video filmed by the protesters featured expensive paintings, sculpture, huge glass chandeliers, a cinema room and pictures of Russian religious icons.

Much of the controversy surrounding Deripaska centres on how exactly he emerged as a tycoon in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

He was raised by his grandparents in Krasnodar, a Cossack village in the south of Russia, after his widowed mother left home to find work.

At the start of the 1990s, he was a student at Moscow State University and looked set for a career as a nuclear physicist. He told the Financial Times that at the height of the Soviet era, he would probably have ended up doing military research.

But when the Soviet system collapsed in chaos, his prospects changed and he went into business as a metals trader.

He acquired a stake in a smelting factory in his mid-twenties and, after a turbulent struggle among competing interests, he ended up controlling a vast share of the Russian aluminium industry.

He told the Financial Times he triumphed over criminal elements as he rose to the top. These were the so-called “aluminium wars”. “Don’t forget I’m from a military family. I was in special training in the army. I am tall, sporty and — how do you say — you can always protect yourself,” he said. “I have very strong security.”

He teamed up with Roman Abramovich — the Chelsea FC owner who has also been placed on the UK sanctions list — to create Rusal. Deripaska eventually bought out Abramovich.

Deripaska had useful political connections from the start of his business career. Between 2001 and 2018, he was married to Polina Yumasheva, the daughter of a senior adviser to the former Russian president Boris Yeltsin.

Unlike some other oligarchs, who found themselves out in the cold, Deripaska has managed to keep on the right side of Putin most of the time.

Permanent fixture

American diplomatic cables from 2006 that were later released by WikiLeaks described his “favourable relationship” with the president and said he was “more or less a permanent fixture on Putin’s trips abroad and… among the two to three oligarchs Putin turns to on a regular basis”.

He suffered heavy financial losses in the 2008 crash and was widely reported to have received a bailout from the Russian state, which helped revive his business career.

Robin Bhar, a metals industry analyst, has met Deripaska at Rusal’s offices in London, and says it is likely that he still takes a hands-on role in the business.

“He’s a details guy, very cool and calculated,” Bhar tells Review. “You can see the cogs in his mind whirring away. He doesn’t give much away, and that is the mark of any oligarch.”

Bhar says that in the 1990s Deripaska and other oligarchs acquired their assets at knockdown prices. “They were sold on the cheap — almost given away by [Boris] Yeltsin.”

Aughinish was taken over by Deripaska’s business in 2007, and has been a vital source of employment in the region ever since. Its payroll costs in 2020 were reported to be just under €50m.

Bhar predicts that the next few months could be a difficult period for the workers there because of the uncertainty over supplies of raw materials.

This is not the first time that they have experienced uncertainty over their jobs.

In 2018, when the US imposed sanctions on Deripaska and Rusal in the wake of the Skripal poisoning, production at the plant was severely affected.

When Rusal was blacklisted, the Irish government undertook a massive campaign of lobbying to have it removed from the list so that the jobs would be saved.

The then taoiseach Leo Varadkar went to Limerick to meet Rusal executives and the Irish ambassador to the US, Dan Mulhall, was reported to have met treasury officials and members of Congress.

Heather Humphreys, then minister for business, flew to Washington to meet commerce secretary Wilbur Ross to warn of job losses and the effects of the aluminium market.

Although the US sanctions against Deripaska as an individual were maintained, the lobbying campaign seemed to be successful when Rusal was taken off the blacklist. As part of the deal, the oligarch had to reduce his shareholding in Rusal’s parent company to below 50pc.

The workers at the plant and their families might have been relieved, but not everybody in the area is delighted by the vast scale of the Aughinish operation.

Based on figures from the EU and the Environmental Protection Agency, it is estimated that Aughinish produces up to 2pc of Ireland’s carbon emissions. In 2020, carbon emissions at the site were over 1.2 million tonnes, according to EU figures.

Pat Geoghegan, who farms nearby has for years campaigned to have the plant scaled back, because of pollution.

He has long claimed that toxic waste carried by wind to his farm affected the health of his family and livestock. His concerns have not been substantiated by investigations by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Geoghegan tells Review: “In 2018, there were sanctions put on it. And it was like a new farm. Production was brought down, emissions were brought down and you could go out there and breathe.”

Aughinish Alumina and Rusal did not respond to requests for comment.

As the war in Ukraine continues, the workers will be hoping that the plant will remain open and that their jobs will get another reprieve.