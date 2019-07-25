Oktoberfest cancelled over insurance hikes

Popular beer festival Oktoberfest has axed its Dublin event this year due to "unprecedented increases" in its insurance premium.

Popular beer festival Oktoberfest has axed its Dublin event this year due to "unprecedented increases" in its insurance premium.

The festival was due to take place on George's Dock, beside the IFSC, from September 14 until October 6.

Organisers blamed "a claim culture that has developed in Ireland" for its decision.

"As much as we love coming to Dublin and doing our event with you guys, the 2019 event cannot go ahead due to unprecedented increases in our insurance premium," they said in a statement.

"In Germany we are not used to the claim culture that has developed in Ireland and therefore we have decided to take a break this year.

"The belief that putting in an insurance claim doesn't hurt anyone except the insurance company is incorrect. Consequently, great fun events like ours find it hard to go ahead when suspect insurance claims from a small minority of people can ruin it for everybody.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal patrons and Irish partners that have helped us with the event over the years and ask you to look forward to Oktoberfest 2020."

Peter Boland, spokesperson for the Alliance for Insurance Reform, said the announcement was "unfortunately unsurprising" given the circumstances.

"We're very sorry for the festival and everyone involved, particularly the local area which would have benefited," he said.

"We still haven't heard any commitment from the insurance industry on the extent on which they'll reduce premiums."

Irish Independent