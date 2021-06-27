Oireachtas spend more than €1.8m on Convention Centre usage

The Oireachtas has spent more than €1.8m on the use of the National Convention Centre since June 2020, new figures revealed.

The centre has been used as a makeshift Dáil since last summer due to public health advice as sufficient social distancing would not be possible for the 160 TDs in Dáil Éireann.

The convention centre has been rented out to the Oireachtas for free, with most of the cost attributed to broadcasting operations.

Figures obtained by the Sunday Times show that almost €1.7m was spent on the site with an additional €140,000 on fit-out costs.

The figures, which were released under the Freedom of Information Act, concerned June 1, 2020 to May 26 of this year.

There have been many calls from all sides of the political divide to resume sittings of the Dáil in Leinster House, but this will not occur until after the summer recess, which will begin in the middle of July and end at the start of September.

It currently costs over €20,000 per sitting to host Dáil business in the convention centre.

In recent weeks it was agreed that no sittings would return to Leinster House until September, with Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl saying the decision was made “with due regard for current health and safety advice”.











