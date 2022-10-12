Oireachtas committee wants Irish dancing body to appear before it amid alleged ‘feis fixing’ controversy

A world-famous dance teacher and former Riverdance star has called on the Government to launch an independent inquiry into the “feis fixing” scandal.

It comes as an Oireachtas committee has agreed to invite An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) to appear before it to “reassure” the world of Irish dancing in the wake of the alleged cheating controversy.

At a private meeting today, the Oireachtas Arts and Culture Committee decided to offer the CLRG the chance to appear before it either now or when its own investigation into the allegations is over.

Read More

It is understood that if the CLRG chooses to appear before the committee after its own investigation is finished, it will be expected to set out a timeline for how long that inquiry – to be led by a former Court of Appeal judge – will take.

It is understood the committee decided to invite the CLRG to appear before it because of major concerns about the impact the scandal is having on the reputation of Irish dancing.

Earlier on Wednesday Ronan McCormack, a former member of the original Riverdance cast, said he has personally witnessed examples of cheating in Irish dancing.

Over the years, I have been aware that not everybody who sits down to adjudicate a competition does so with integrity

Mr McCormack, who has been dancing since the age of three, has been a registered member of CLRG as both a dance teacher and judge for over 20 years.

“Over the years, I have been aware that not everybody who sits down to adjudicate a competition does so with integrity. And not everybody gives fair consideration to the dancers on the day,” Mr McCormack told RTÉ’s Liveline programme today.

He said that he had personally seen evidence from an incident where a dance teacher had slid a “wish list” of scores under what they believed to be a judge’s hotel room door, and on another occasion he had seen a teacher slip a piece of paper to a judge ahead of a competition.

The dance teacher, who is currently based in Florida, said he believed that anyone who is currently being investigated for alleged cheating should be suspended without prejudice.

Last week, the Irish Independent revealed that judges who were currently being investigated for alleged cheating had been allowed to continue adjudicating dance competitions, even after allegations were made.

Expand Close The world of Irish dancing has been rocked by allegations in recent days. Photo: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The world of Irish dancing has been rocked by allegations in recent days. Photo: Getty

Mr McCormack also questioned whether the CLRG should be allowed to set the parameters of the investigation into alleged feis fixing. The CLRG has appointed Mr Justice Michael Peart, a former Court of Appeal judge, to oversee its investigation into allegations of cheating at Irish dance competitions.

But this week, a senior member of the CLRG told the Irish Independent that they understood that Mr Peart was asked to “give an opinion” on whether or not there was enough evidence to take disciplinary action against the teachers accused of cheating, rather than lead an investigation.

It also emerged that the CLRG only approached Mr Peart after the allegations started to leak online in September, despite the fact the CLRG was first shown evidence of the claims in July.

If they refuse to bring about change, maybe it’s time for the organisation to go

“Let’s be real here: this investigation is set up by the organisation for the organisation. It is certainly not what should be considered an independent investigation. As I say, I’m not questioning the integrity of the judge,” Mr McCormack said.

He said he believed that Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin should set up a wholly independent Government-led inquiry into the CLRG.

Mr McCormack added he believed that now was the best chance Irish dancing had to change, as the “eyes of the world” were upon it.

He said if the CLRG fails to reform Irish dance, it may need to be disbanded.

“If they refuse to bring about change, maybe it’s time for the organisation to go,” he said.

“I don’t want it to go. It has a long history of promoting Irish dance and I don’t want to see the baby thrown out with the bathwater here. However, there needs to be change. And those people who sit on the board and attend those meetings, they are the people who have the power to make that change.”

The CLRG has stopped answering its phones and has not responded to any emails from the Irish Independent in a week. Today, all of the blinds were drawn at its Dublin city centre office and knocks on the door went unanswered.