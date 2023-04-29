Officials warn of no-tolerance approach to drugs at rugby festival, following 2019 ‘snowfest’

Following a number of convictions for cocaine possession after the 2019 event, signs around the Cork town warn of the implications of illegal behaviour

Cork county councillor Kevin Murphy in Kinsale, ahead of the Heineken Kinsale Rugby Sevens this weekend. Photo: John Allen/Provision

Ralph Riegel

Kinsale’s world-famous rugby sevens festival celebrates its 35th anniversary this weekend.