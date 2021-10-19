Officials scrambling to pull together new set of guidelines for nightclubs

Officials at the Department of Tourism and Culture are scrambling to pull together a new set of guidelines for nightclubs so they can reopen in 48 hours.

Confusion reigned yesterday as to how nightclubs would operate with “protective measures” in place such as masks and social distancing.

The Taoiseach was forced to admit there would be “anomalies” in the guidance.

Nightclubs will be able to reopen from this Friday to people with Covid certificates, with contact tracing and the wearing of face masks “except when eating, drinking and dancing”.

The 11.30pm curfew has now also been scrapped.

The Government’s rapid testing expert advisory group has also been asked to look into self-tests by people without any symptoms who may be heading to a nightclub.

“Departmental officials are urgently working on the detailed guidelines signalled by Government, underpinned by the Work Safely Protocol, with a view to ensuring they are in place as early as possible,” said a spokesperson for Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin.

“The department understands that there are clarifications and anomalies

which need to be worked through and will be engaging with the Department of An Taoiseach, sectoral and other stakeholders over the coming hours and days to find resolutions to any issues which may arise.”

Taoiseach Michéal Martin said last night that he would engage with the entertainment and live music sector tomorrow to “work out” certain issues in the Government’s reopening plan.

“There are going to be anomalies,” he said.

“There’s going to be specific guidance for each sector over the coming days, that will be ironed out and worked out in considerable detail.”

He added that “obviously” people would be “able to dance in a nightclub”.

“What traditionally happens in a nightclub will continue to happen in a nightclub,” he said.

He also indicated that there may be different rules for nightclubs and pubs as they are “different sectors”.

He declined to clarify whether people would be able to dance on dancefloors in clubs but then be able to order a drink only while seated. He indicated that there may be different rules for pubs and nightclubs.

“Generally speaking, we want people offered drink where they’re seated but there will be specific guidance for different sectors,” the Taoiseach added.

Matt McGranaghan, of the

Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland

(MEAI), said the sector was in a “worse position” now because it was on course for a “bad reopening”.

“In nightclubs, you’re allowed to dance but you’re not allowed to stand at the bar and get a drink,” he said.

“If you have a live band in a pub, nobody can dance but if you have a DJ and a dancefloor, they can.

“They’re in the worst situation.”

The Licensed Vintners’ Association (LVA) said the latest Government announcement had left “more questions than answers”.

“We are delighted to see the return of dancing for example but where is the logic that permits that activity but rules out the use of the bar counter?” said Donall O’Keeffe, of the LVA.

“Their anomalous approach to restrictions will not be practical in the real world.”

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) called it “another devastating day” for the pub trade.

Chief executive Padraig Cribben said the scrapping of the 11.30pm curfew was “a fig leaf” if bar counters were “off-limits”.

“We thought this crisis was coming to an end on Friday but now face the prospect of severely curtailed trading through the busiest period of the year,” he said.

“Instead, Government has guaranteed the closure of more pubs over the coming months.”