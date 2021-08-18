Officials issue warning over Covid in North Tipperary amid ‘worrying trend’ of cases 

A HEALTH warning has been issued for North Tipperary, with officials expressing “genuine concern” at a “mammoth” rise in numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Latest data released by Public Health Mid West shows that daily Covid cases in North Tipperary surged in the past seven days alone, almost tripling from 12 last Wednesday, to 43 yesterday.

“It’s a mammoth increase in daily cases. We have not seen an increase like this in the area since last January,” a spokesman for Public Health Mid West warned.

“The rate of infection in the area is now at the highest level in eight months. We have seen five consecutive days with more than 20 cases in North Tipperary, which is not in line with recent normal trends for the area since the start of the pandemic,” they added.

Since August 11, 186 cases have been identified in North Tipperary, with many centred in the Nenagh and Thurles areas, the spokesman said.

“Public Health Mid West is encouraging people in Nenagh and Thurles, as well as surrounding communities, to avail of testing and to isolate if symptoms indicate a cough, fever, sore throat, blocked or runny nose,” he said.

The “vast majority” of the current Covid infections in these areas relate to “household outbreaks” as well as “sporadic cases in the community”.

Local contact tracers reported that the increase in cases in north Tipperary was not linked to a single event.

“There is genuine concern about the increase in cases in North Tipperary,” said the spokesman.

More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the region (Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary) over the past two weeks, including 246 in North Tipperary.

Publicans in neighbouring Limerick have reported a surge in requests for bookings for tables for Sunday’s All Ireland Hurling Final involving Limerick and Cork at Croke Park.

Pubs and restaurants in the Treaty City are understood to be completely booked out for Sunday’s match as a most GAA supporters cannot gain entry to Croker due to Covid-19 restrictions on fans entering the stadium.

Public Health Mid West, gardaí and, Limerick GAA issued a joint statement on Tuesday urging GAA supporters to act sensibly and not let their guard down when socialising on Sunday.

Due to relatively younger people being hospitalised with the virus because of the highly-transmissible Delta variant, uncontrolled social gatherings “can turn into events which rapidly increase the number of cases in the community, as we had experienced last year”, said Dr Marie Casey a specialist in public health medicine.

Backing the public health warning, Limerick GAA Chairperson John Cregan, said: “We must remember our obligation to protect ourselves and those around us from serious illness, and to that end can I appeal to all of our supporters to behave in a responsible manner, so to those who are attending and to all those who are making alternative arrangements to view the game, please listen to public health advice, observe all COVID-19 guidelines, and together we can ensure that this historic occasion will be both a safe and enjoyable experience for all involved.”