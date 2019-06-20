Officials aware of alleged naming of boy on local radio

Gardai, prosecutors, court officials and legal teams involved in the Ana Kriegel case have been made aware of the alleged naming of one of the teens convicted of her murder on local radio.

Boy A and Boy B - who were just 13 years old at the time of the killing last year - cannot be named under the terms of the Children's Act.

Both boys are now aged 14 and will be sentenced next month.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott issued a clear warning after Tuesday's Central Criminal Court guilty verdicts that neither of the two boys were to be identified in any way.

Cork radio station RedFM was discussing the high-profile case yesterday during its top-rated morning programme, 'The Neil Prendeville Show'.

A number of contributions were made during the show, including one by a newspaper journalist.

As the case was being discussed, the surname of one of the boys was allegedly referred to.

Mr Prendeville immediately interjected and stopped the discussion.

The Irish Independent has learned that a number of individuals involved in the case have been made aware of the alleged naming of one of the teens.

While the Central Criminal Court discussed potential contempt issues yesterday in respect of whether images purporting to be of the two teens were circulated on social media, there was no reference to the RedFM issue.

The matter is now expected to be referred to when the case is next brought before Mr Justice McDermott.

One court source indicated that the alleged RedFM issue is known about within the judiciary.

Calls to RedFM and officials with 'The Neil Prendeville Show' were not returned last night.

The journalist involved declined to comment on the matter.

"I am not discussing anything. Why would I do that? We are done. No more discussion," he said.

RedFM is part-owned by the 'Irish Times', which secured the radio station following its takeover of the 'Irish Examiner' group.

