Brittas Bay beach was busy on the hottest day of the year. Photo: Rolling News

Temperatures have soared across the country today as temperatures hit a high of 28.2C in Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon.

Today has been the hottest day of the year so far, beating yesterday’s record of 27.5C recorded in the same location.

A spokesperson for Met Eireann said the record temperature was recorded at 2.30pm today but there could be a higher temperature recorded before the end of the afternoon.

Temperatures may hit 29 C in some parts before the day is over, according to Met Eireann.

There will be sunshine across the country for the afternoon, with a slight chance of an isolated shower in the south this evening.

The usually hot weather is expected to last into next week until Wednesday or Thursday, but will remain warm and largely dry.

The wave of warm weather over the last few days has been the brought on by high pressure moving up from the Azores.

Also known as an Azores High, the large tropical atmospheric high-pressure develops over a subtropic in the Atlantic Ocean.

It takes its name after the Azore Island’s off the coast of Portugal. Ireland is currently hotter than France and other traditional sun spots.

People are scrambling to the parks and coasts to escape the heat in towns and cities, with busy traffic expected on the way to popular beaches and beauty spots.

Sales of barbecue food, ice creams and suncream are also expected to soar.

The highest temperature recorded at lunchtime today was at the Phoenix Park in Dublin at 26.1C.

At lunchtime, the temperature in Rome was 25C, while Paris was 22C and Marseille in the south of France was 30 degrees.

Vienna was 26C today at lunchtime, while Athens in Greece was 32C, and Spain was a high 34C.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was 33.3C at Kilkenny Castle, on June 26, 1887.