Official papers reveal hairdressers and beauty salons may have little impact on Covid transmission rates in Northern Ireland

Stormont's new lockdown based on 'shocking and flimsy' evidence, says Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton

Matthew McIlveen has written to MLAs over the closure of hair salons in Northern Ireland. Photo: Belfast Telegraph Expand

Matthew McIlveen has written to MLAs over the closure of hair salons in Northern Ireland. Photo: Belfast Telegraph

Lauren Harte and Margaret Canning

Evidence from papers that helped shape Northern Ireland’s coronavirus regulations have revealed the Executive knew the closure of certain sections of industry, such as beauty salons, may have little impact on the transmission rates.

Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride consider the latest evidence regularly to provide advice to the Executive to make decisions over further or fewer restrictions.

The papers suggested the closure of bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants may have a “moderate” impact, although there was higher confidence that restrictions on outdoor gatherings, including prohibiting large events, would likely only have a low impact on transmission.