Official Luas website hacked, tram operator 'held to ransom for one Bitcoin'

The official Luas website has been hacked, with the tram operator being "held to ransom for one Bitcoin".

The hacker has claimed to have breached security and has threatened to publish "all data" if the ransom is not paid in five days.

A message on the website this morning reads;

"You are hacked... some time ago i wrote that you have serious security holes... you didn't reply... the next time someone talks to you, press the reply button... you must pay 1 bitcoin in 5 days... otherwise I will publish all data and send emails to your users."

In a statement this morning, Luas said they have technicians currently working on the issue.

They said they will only be using Twitter for any travel updates in the meantime.

"The Luas website is down at the moment. We will be using this forum only for travel updates should the need arise. We have technicians working on this issue," a spokesperson tweeted.

One Bitcoin is worth around €3,382.

