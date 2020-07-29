'Offensive, crude and over-descriptive' Tampax ad banned after 84 complaints

The Tampax ad that has attracted complaints from the public

A TAMPAX ad which staged a mock chat show host who encouraged an audience to “Get ‘em up there girls” has been banned by the advertising authority as “offensive” after 84 complaints.

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland upheld the complaints, stating the ad had caused general offence but it didn’t agree it was demeaning to women, was unsuitable for children, or included sexual innuendo.

The British ad shows a mock chat show host animatedly asking her audience how many could feel their tampon and if they couldn’t feel it, that meant it perhaps wasn’t “in far enough”.

“You gotta get ‘em up there, girls,” she tells the audience.

Some complainants described this phrase and another, “not just the tip, up to the grip,” as “offensive, crude, vulgar, disgusting, unnecessary, embarrassing, distasteful, coarse, grotesque, inappropriate and over-descriptive.”

The advertising body received complaints the ad was demeaning to women, that it was unsuitable for children and contained innuendo but those complaints were not upheld.

Other complainants said the ad was over-descriptive and had been expressed inappropriately with too much detail.

One complainant said the content was “belittling to women,” and others felt the ad created “an unfair playing field when it comes to women’s private matters” and while men’s private issues would not be treated in such a manner.

Some complainants described the phrase “Get ‘em up there girls,” as containing sexual connotations and they considered the ad to be “sexualising the wearing of a tampon.”

One complainant said the language and imagery in the ad may “give the false impression to young males that if young girls were using tampons, that the likelihood was they were having sex.”

They considered the wording “not just the tip, up to the grip,” to contain sexual meaning.

Some stated they didn’t feel it appropriate children would be watching the ad before 9pm.

A complainant said the ad had led to their children asking questions about the issue.

And some even stated they felt young women, new to the product, could even find themselves embarrassed in front of their father, brother or male friend.

One person stated their teenage family members found the ad “disgusting” while another said their two teenage daughters were “mortified”.

The complaints stating general offence were upheld. And in its decision the ASAI stated: “The Committee noted the Code required that advertising should not cause grave or widespread offence.

“The Committee noted that the advertisement, although light-hearted in nature, provided factual information in a manner that was neither explicit nor graphic.”

The ASAI said it didn’t consider the ad had caused grave offence. However it felt given the number of complaints and the issues expressed by complainants, meant the ad had caused widespread offence and had thus breached Section 3:16 of the code.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) who make Tampax, responded they had carried out “extensive research with consumers across several European countries to ascertain what were the barriers to use, particularly in the age groups between 18 and 24, as they started to use tampons more frequently.”

It had become apparent, the advertisers added, that consumers regularly felt discomfort all, or some of the time, while using a tampon, primarily because they were unsure how to insert the hygiene product.

It added that thus, the “need for education” had become apparent. And after conducting a quantitative test among more than 5000 women, in different countries, not including Ireland, the research showed up to 40pc of tampon users weren’t inserting the applicator properly.

P&G said at Tampax, they believed in “normalising the conversation around periods through awareness, information and education...

“The light-hearted advert had centred around a very common usage question and the intent was to educate people on how to use the product.”

Though they appreciated the ad had led to a “higher number of complaints than they would have expected,” they believed it had “delivered an important educational message to consumers.”

The ad had “not featured explicit or graphic content,” they added and “the demonstration on how to use the product correctly was represented in a factual manner,” and thus they did not believe the ad was offensive and felt it should be permitted to stay on air.

