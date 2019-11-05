Off-duty nurse saved motorist’s life after he crashed on the M50

Alba Fuillerat had just finished a 10-hour shift and was on her way home from Finglas to Rathfarnham when she got stuck in heavy traffic on the M50 at approximately 7.30am.

After suspecting a crash, she parked her car a safe distance away and went to where a car had crashed on the hard shoulder.

The driver was unconscious and choking, but his car was locked.

"As I walked to the scene, I saw five men banging on the window as the car was locked," she said.

“One of the men had a hammer and so he smashed a window and I stuck my hand in and unlocked the car."

With the help of the men, Ms Fuillerat was able to pull the motorist out of the car.

He was then lifted into the back of his van, where she saved his life. She first checked his pulse, ensured he was breathing and then put him into in a recovery position.

“The man was choking and having convulsions,” she said, Alba Fuillerat who is from Spain, but lives in Kilmainham

“We put him into the back of the van and I checked his pulse, luckily I had my equipment as I had just finished work," said Ms Fuillerat, who scratched her knees on broken glass as she scrambled to save the man's life.

Alba Fuillerat's scratched knees after she had to assist an unconscious motorist.

“He was breathing and had a pulse, so there was no need for CPR. We put him in a recovery position, on his left side, and then he started to cough. Within 10 minutes, he woke up,” she said.

She said when he did come to he was disorientated.

“He didn’t know where he was and he was very confused,” she said.

“I asked him questions, but he couldn’t answer them.

Ms Fuillerat said that while she assisted the motorist the other men gathered at the scene helped her.

“I asked one man to ring the ambulance and another man rang the fire brigade,” she said.

The scene at the single vehicle crash yesterday on the M50.

“I’m very grateful for their help, as they were excellent.”

The nurse emphasised the importance of First Aid courses and said everybody should be trained in administering first aid.

“It’s really, really important for everybody to know first aid because it’s not difficult and can save someone’s life,” she said.

“In this case, I didn’t need to administer CPR as the man had a pulse and was breathing. But it’s important to know that he needed to be put in a recovery position,” she added.

