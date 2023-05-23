Offaly haulier who moved drugs and dirty money for European crime gangs ordered to pay back over €720,000

An Offaly haulier who moved drugs and dirty money for Europe's biggest crime gangs has been ordered to pay back over €720,000.

Thomas Maher (42), who was born and raised in Clara, is serving 14 years for importing cocaine into the UK and Ireland as well as money-laundering.

His links to several major crime gangs, including the Kinahan cartel, were exposed after the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) and gardaí accessed his encrypted phone messages.

Maher was involved in smuggling around €1.5m into Ireland and moving €1m of criminal proceeds out of the country.

He has now been ordered to pay back hundreds of thousands to the UK exchequer or face more jail time.

Yesterday a judge at Liverpool Crown Court made a confiscation order for £629,159 (€722,840), including Maher's Warrington home, cars, lorries, jewellery, high value watches, artwork, and gold ingots bought in Dubai.

He has three months to pay the sum or face an extra six years in prison.

Maher bragged to associates about being involved in organised crime for over 20 years and was considered a "logistics manager" for the Kinahan crime gang.

Detectives believe he also directed the movement of over €600,000 that was seized by gardaí in Drogheda in 2020.

His close associate Jason Reed, a soup run volunteer also linked to the Kinahan gang, is serving a seven-year jail term for money laundering.

Thomas Maher came on the NCA's radar after it emerged that the tractor unit involved in the death of the 39 Vietnamese migrants in Essex was at one point owned by him and still in his wife's name after being sold.

He was released without charge but Maher's luxurious lifestyle raised police suspicions as him and his wife were living off less than minimum wage.

During a seven-month surveillance operation NCA officers watched Maher meet criminal associates to direct the trafficking of cocaine from the Netherlands to the UK and Ireland.

Thomas Maher was arrested in June 2020 as police received intelligence he was planning to leave the country, and he later pleaded guilty to importing class A drugs and money laundering.

The NCA's Head of Asset Denial, Rob Burges, described the order against Maher as a "significant result" and demonstrated their ability to prevent criminals from benefiting from wrongdoing.

“Thomas Maher was a career criminal who was trusted by some of Europe’s biggest crime groups to move their drugs and money.

"The confiscation order will ensure money he made will be returned to the public purse to fund further efforts to protect the public from organised crime.”