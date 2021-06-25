‘Off-market’ sale of D4 home for €11m is one of year’s most lucrative

Lissadell, 9 Shrewsbury Road. Its previous owners bought the home for €6m in 2012.

A LAVISH home in one of Dublin’s most sought after addresses, Shrewsbury Road in Ballsbridge, has been sold in among the biggest residential sales of the year.

The renovated Edwardian home known as Lissadell, at number 9 Shrewsbury Road, D4, was sold in an off-market sale for more than €11m.

The mansion has been handed over in a transaction that has been described as among the most valuable residential property transactions so far this year.

The property has undergone extensive renovations by its previous owners, Mr Shields and Ms McWilliams, who originally bought the home for €6m in 2012.

Since buying the property, the 343sq m (3,700sq ft) home has been expanded and tripled in size to 1,096sq m (11,800sq ft).

Although its Edwardian roots remain intact, the five-bedroom property has been given a new layout and includes a swimming pool, wine cellar, staff accommodation, formal reception rooms and a garden room.

The deal is reported to have been brokered by Simon Ensor of estate agents Sherry FitzGerald.

The sale of the home has not yet appeared on the Residential Property Price Register.

However, according to the Irish Times, the property has been acquired by property developer Pat Crean, from the Northern Ireland investment banker Martin Shields and his wife Francesca McWilliams.

Former home owners on the prestigious Shrewsbury road include some of Ireland’s most well-known property developers and businessmen such as property developer Seán Dunne, entrepreneur Niall O’Farrell and AIB Chairman Dermot Gleeson.

The new owner, Pat Crean is the Chief Executive of the Marlet Property Group, a large residential and property developer in Dublin.

The group holds an extensive portfolio of property throughout the city, ranging from offices to private rental apartments in Howth, Mount Argus, Killiney, Bray, Raheny along with properties in a number of city centre locations.

The company’s commercial deals include the development and sale for €240m of the Sorting Office in the South Docklands, and the €150m sale of the Charlemont Exchange office spaces.