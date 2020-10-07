| 7.7°C Dublin

Off-licence hours may be slashed to cut house parties

 

Philip Ryan, Luke Byrne and Tom Brady

Off-licence opening hours would be significantly reduced under Government plans aimed at clamping down on house parties and large social gatherings.

The move was discussed at the special Cabinet meeting on the Covid-19 pandemic, where ministers agreed to impose Level 3 restrictions on the entire country.

The proposal to curb opening hours is intended to further limit social gatherings with alcohol, which have been linked to the spread of Covid.