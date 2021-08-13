Off-duty firefighter paramedics help save surfer’s life in Lahinch

A group of Dublin firefighter paramedics helped save the life of a surfer in Lahinch yesterday.

The surfer, a man in his 20s, got into difficulty in the water at around midday while surfing in the water.

Paramedic Linda Scully was holidaying in Clare with four of her fellow colleagues from Donnybrook Fire Station after a tough 19 months working throughout the pandemic.

While two of her crew took surfing lessons, the rest of them watched from the beach, when they noticed a surfing instructor shouting for a lifeguard.

"One of the group noticed the surfers trying to lift up a young man from under the water and, while the lifeguards were being contacted, ran to assist,” Ms Scully said.

“When we arrived at the water, the surfers had managed to get their friend onto his surfboard and were making their way out of the water.”

The Dublin firefighter paramedics then helped carry the man to the sand who was initially unresponsive. They treated and stabilised him until National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics arrived.

“From what could be established, the man appeared to have had a seizure while surfing and then fell into the sea,” Ms Scully said.

"His friends acted extremely quickly in getting him out from under the water.”

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard then arrived at the scene along with the NAS to transport the man to Limerick University Hospital where he is believed to be in a stable condition.

“Everyone involved from the lifeguards, surf instructor, his friends and my own off-duty colleagues worked very well together in order to help the young man,” Ms Scully said.

“While it was great to get away from work for a few days, it was fantastic to see my colleagues fall naturally into our roles to help this young man. We wish him well in his recovery.

“We are leaving Doolin today as unfortunately we are back in work tomorrow, but I'm sure we'll try and get away again for a few days later in the year.”

