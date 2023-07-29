O’Connell Street protest on All Ireland Sunday: food couriers to demonstrate on Dublin streets

Members of the public “on essential journeys and in a rush” are being urged to avoid the area around O’Connell Bridge and Trinity College Dublin on All-Ireland final day as a protest is planned in the city centre.

Food delivery couriers are holding a protest against poor pay conditions, bike theft and violence towards delivery couriers.

Protestors will gather at 4pm at the Heineken Building on O’Connell Bridge.

Delivery couriers have been gathering for protests in the city citing low pay and concerns for their safety.

A delivery driver was allegedly stabbed in Temple Bar on July 19, the same day US tourist Stephen Termini was attacked on Talbot St.

Representatives of delivery couriers met with gárdaí following the alleged incident and held protests in the city centre last Saturday and Wednesday.

Dublin city centre is set to be bustling with a sell-out crowd descending on Croke Park to see Dublin take on Kerry in the All-Ireland final.

The protest is being supported by the English Language Students’ Union (ELSU), a group representing thousands of English language students in Ireland.

With huge crowds expected, the ELSU has invited GAA supporters and others to attend the protest after the final whistle “to show the world that soundness and decency is still the national Irish currency”.

“It’s up to the people of Dublin and Ireland to show that we don’t place the value of one life over another,” the ELSU said in a statement.

The protest is planned to move from the D’Olier Street and Westmoreland Street side of O’Connell Bride, past Trinity and up George St.

Demonstrators will then make their way up Aungier St and Camden St before going back to Stephen’s Green via the Stag’s Head and Harcourt Street.

The All-Ireland final throws in at 3.30PM tomorrow.