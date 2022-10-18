O’Connell Street has been neglected due to ‘lack of leadership’ - calls for directly elected Dublin City mayor with executive powers

View of Dublin's O'Connell Street looking towards the south of the city. Photo: Paul O'Connell.

An absence of leadership among city officials has led to the decay of O’Connell Street, Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon has said.

An RTE Prime Time investigation aired tonight looking at the appalling state of the capital’s main thoroughfare.

The investigation showed open drug dealing and usage, as well as numerous violent assaults and other anti-social behaviour.

Mr Gannon said the “deeply unflattering depiction” of O’Connell Street is of little surprise to anybody who frequents it, adding that the area has long suffered from neglect due to a lack of leadership.

“As a former Dublin city councillor, I have seen dozens of plans drawn up for the area that have come to nothing.

“The reality is that city councils only have an illusion of power, with unelected officials making decisions they’ll never be held accountable for.

"At a minimum, Dublin urgently needs a directly elected mayor with executive powers who would be answerable to the public and the Government,” Mr Gannon said.

In advance of the programme on O’Connell Street, Labour Dublin central senator, Marie Sherlock, said the regeneration of the area as promised by developers taking over the Clery’s building remains undelivered.

Without a commitment from Dublin City Council, Government and business interests to renew the area, Ms Sherlock said the local community will continue to be affected by anti-social behaviour.

“What other capital city would let such an historic area, an area of great importance to the city community and of great interest to tourists, in the very heart of the city, be exploited by antisocial behaviour,” Ms Sherlock said.

“O’Connell Street must be revitalised in a manner which respects its position as the premier street of the capital. That means that it must be redeveloped with respect shown to its historical and cultural importance, not just commercial.”

Dublin central councillor, Joe Costello, said the neglect of O’Connell St and its immediate environs “is a national disgrace” and neither the local authority nor the Government “have shown any sense of urgency about its regeneration over the last half century. This must change”.

Speaking to Prime Time, Justice Minister Helen McEntee committed to cleaning up O’Connell Street and said there would be a “significant footfall of gardaí” on the street as a new Garda office will open there next year.

The liaison office will not be a Garda station, as was previously stated, but will be an office that the public can access. It was supposed to open soon but has been delayed until March of next year.

Ms McEntee gave a commitment that government will clean up O’Connell Street and make it safer.

“Absolutely. As I said at the outset, there are issues here, there's not one of us saying that there aren't issues that need to be addressed.

"But I am addressing them and I'm not doing it on my own. I'm working with the gardaí, but also acknowledging that there's other things that we need to do here - bringing in the community and all of the kinds of responses; lighting; the environment; cleaning up the streets, quite literally, so that that can support the work of the gardaí.

“We have a number of things that we're doing to try and respond even more to those types of scenes.

"So, Operation citizen was launched last year. That is about the high visibility policing, it's more gardaí in certain areas where they're needed.

“You have a separate operation which specifically targets street dealing and low level of crime, they will be based there so any concerns that people have, they can go directly into this office on O’Connell Street,” Ms McEntee said.