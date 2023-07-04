Ocean plastic hotspots identified as experts warn of lethal danger to Irish and global seabirds

The parts of the ocean where seabirds are most exposed to plastics have been identified in a major research project involving Irish scientists.

British waters, the Mediterranean, the Black seas and the seas off the United States and Japan emerged as the worst plastics hotspots.

That doesn’t mean Irish birds escape the dangers, however, as plastics are found in all waters.

Three Irish species included in the study also fly long distances to migrate or search for food and that can bring them into contact with areas with high plastic concentrations.

“Seabirds can die when they get entangled in plastic but eating the plastic is likely the main problem,” said Professor John Quinn, ecologist at University College Cork and a co-author of the study.

“Why they eat it is not fully understood but plastic can look like the food that they eat, for example squid, small fish and plankton.

“But it is also thought that algae growing on the plastic gives off an odour that makes it smell like food.”

The international team of researchers tracked the movement data of 7,000 individual birds from 77 species.

Storm petrels, fulmar and manx shearwater were the Irish species included.

“The study shows that around the Irish coast there is a relatively low exposure risk but we know they are still exposed,” Prof Quinn said.

“Previous work by colleagues in Galway Mayo Institute of Technology and others have found plastics in around 30pc of birds they examined.

“In addition to that, our manx shearwater spend winter off the coast of Argentina where there is high concentration of plastics.”

Plastics kill birds by blocking or damaging their gut, poisoning them and strangling them.

“People often ask why they eat plastics, and do they not know the difference between plastic and food but animals have their limitations as humans do – humans don’t always make right decisions,” Prof Quinn said.

“Finding food is very challenging and some may confuse plastics with things they normally eat while some are probably experimenting.

“They also ingest plastics through eating fish which have eaten microplastics.

“Unfortunately nature has not evolved to have to account for things like plastic pollution so the onus is on us to tackle the problem.”

The researchers are calling for increased global co-operation to control plastics, stressing the nearest country to a hotspot is not always most to blame.

“We can understand what’s happening in the Mediterranean. It’s an enclosed sea with a lot of cities, But currents can also influence where plastics end up,” Prof Quinn said..

An infamous example is the ‘great Pacific garbage patch’ which has accumulated because of the North Pacific gyre.

“Our birds are facing a whole raft of challenges – invasive species like rats in their breeding grounds, food shortages, climate change,” Prof Quinn said.

“All these things take their toll and we don’t always know how important any one of them is but the cumulative effect and the addition of plastic pollution creates huge problems.”

The full study is published in the current edition of the science journal, Nature Communications.