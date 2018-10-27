O'Brien appointed Independent.ie Editor

Jason O'Brien has been appointed as Editor of Independent.ie, Ireland's biggest news website.

Jason O'Brien has been appointed as Editor of Independent.ie, Ireland's biggest news website.

Jason has worked in a number of senior editorial roles across Independent.ie and the Irish Independent since 2009.

He was previously the Deputy Editor of Independent.ie.

He is a two-time winner at the National Newspaper of Ireland awards for his foreign coverage, and recently won an international award for his reporting from Syria.

A native of Roscrea in Co Tipperary, he previously worked with RTÉ, 'The Star' and 'The Sunday Tribune'.

Jason holds a Master's degree in International Development from UCD, and a journalism degree from DCU.

Independent.ie attracts, on average, 12 million unique users a month, generating 190 million page impressions. As a result, it is Ireland's biggest news website.

Over recent years, the Irish Independent has been organised and operated separately to Independent.ie.

Both of these products will now sit side by side in a new structure under the banner of the Irish Independent.

This move will enhance the role of Independent.ie in delivering our trusted journalism to readers in both our print and digital titles.

Fionnán Sheahan, Editor of the Irish Independent, will assume overall editorial responsibility for both the print and online functions.

Irish Independent