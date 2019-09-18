'Objectionable' - 102-bed shared-living development refused in capital

Richard Barrett's Bartra Capital has been dealt a blow after it was refused planning permission for a seven-storey 102-bed build-to-rent shared-living development in Dublin.

Richard Barrett's Bartra Capital has been dealt a blow after it was refused planning permission for a seven-storey 102-bed build-to-rent shared-living development in Dublin.

Mr Barrett's firm was refused planning permission after a Dublin City Council planner found the level of shared facilities on each floor for the future occupants was "objectionable".

Plans lodged with the council showed the apartment block included a single kitchen/living area per floor.

This was to cater for 13 to 18 residents per floor above the ground floor.

Recommending that planning permission be refused for the proposal at Ardee Road, Rathmines, the planner said: "The number of occupants per floor having access to just a single kitchen/living area is considered objectionable."

The planner said the images of the 16sqm rooms indicate that the bed and chairs would be required to be stored in order to use the room for living space.

In its decision, the council found the proposed bedroom units "would provide a poor standard of residential accommodation by virtue of their design, layout and orientation, in particular the internal configuration of the units".

"Furthermore, the number of future occupants per floor that would have access to a single kitchen/living area, would result in a substandard level of residential amenity," it added.

In planning documents lodged with the council, consultants for Bartra, Thornton O'Connor Town Planning (TOCTP), argued the proposal "will play a significant role in addressing the current housing shortage by providing affordable living accommodation for employees in Dublin city".

The consultants said that the average room size is 33pc larger than the 12sqm minimum prescribed.

A spokesman for Bartra said yesterday the design approach is similar to the development which was granted permission by An Bord Pleanála in Eblana, Dún Laoghaire.

"Bartra remain committed to co-living. Ireland needs new models of housing to cater for changing demographics, living habits and employment patterns," he said. "Co-living is a form of accommodation targeted specifically at single professionals who do not want single room apartments."

Irish Independent