Object that sparked security alert in Portrush was ‘wrapped in a Pride flag’

Police are treating the incident as a ‘hate crime’.

Police at the scene of a road closure at Hopefield Avenue near where a suspicious object has been found. (Credit: Geoffrey Moffett/ECCAG)

A security alert in Portrush was sparked by a suspicious object which had been wrapped in a Pride flag, police have said.

The alert has been declared a hoax.

“The object, which was wrapped in a Pride flag, was located after police received a call at around 7.30pm which stated that two devices had been left in the area,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Police will carry out a further search in the Hopefield Grove area this morning to ensure public safety. Anyone who comes across anything unusual or out of the ordinary in the area is advised not to touch it and to alert police immediately.

"Residents who were evacuated from their homes in Hopefield Avenue while the alert was ongoing have now returned and roads have reopened.”