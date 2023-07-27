Obituary: Sinéad O’Connor’s haunting voice won her many accolades but she was equally well known for her personal struggles

Sinead O'Connor tearing up a picture of the Pope on Saturday Night Live in 1992

Sinéad O’Connor lived every part of her life firmly in the spotlight.

Her powerful and at times haunting voice won her many accolades but she was equally well known for the dramatic details of her personal life and her struggles with mental health.

The feisty singer-songwriter courted controversy throughout her career.

From her ordination as a Tridentine priest to ripping up a photo Pope John Paul II on live TV, Sinéad was never far from news headlines.

A public spat with Madonna, her open letter accusing Miley Cyrus of giving the message that “it’s somehow cool to be prostituted” and her claim that Prince had been violent towards her in a row at his home were among the many incidents that guaranteed her media attention.

Married four times with four children, the singer claimed at one point that she was lesbian but later said it was an exaggeration.

Sinéad O’Connor was born in Glenageary, Co Dublin, on December 8, 1966.

She was the third of Seán and Marie O’Connor’s five children – the others were novelist Joseph, Eimear and John.

Her father was a structural engineer who became a barrister and chairperson of the Divorce Action Group.

Seán and Marie O’Connor separated when Sinéad was eight and the three eldest children went to live with their mother.

Sinead O'Connor dies aged 56

Sinéad claimed in later years that the children were subjected to frequent physical and mental abuse by their mother and that this led to her lifelong campaign against child abuse.

At the age of 11 Sinéad moved to live with her father and his new wife.

Four years later she was sent to a reform school for 18 months for a spate of shoplifting and truancy. Ironically this kicked off her music career.

Paul Byrne, drummer with the band In Tua Nua, heard Sinéad sing while on a visit to the school.

The group asked her to record a song with them called Take My Hand. She was too young, however, to join the group full-time.

When she finished her term at the reform school she was sent to a Quaker boarding school in Waterford.

There her Irish language teacher Joseph Falvey, encouraged her to record a four-song demo with two of her own songs and two covers.

The songs were later included on her first album.

Unhappy at school, Sinéad dropped out to become part of a band called Ton Ton Macoute in Dublin.

When Marie O’Connor was killed in a car accident on February 10, 1985, Sinéad was devastated despite the strained relationship between mother and daughter.

She left the band and moved to London. She was signed by Ensign Records and Fachtna Ó Ceallaigh, former head of U2’s Mother Records, became her manager.

Sinéad co-wrote the song Heroine with U2’s guitarist, The Edge, for the soundtrack to the film, Captive.

She also began making a debut album but then insisted that the tapes be scrapped because she did not like them.

In 1986, and while seven months pregnant, Sinéad produced her own first album, The Lion and The Cobra.

It was widely acclaimed and earned her a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Female Rock Vocal Performanc.

Sinéad married the father of her child, session drummer and music producer John Reynolds, and her music career began to take off.

She was invited on the NBC talk show Late Night with David Letterman where she sang Mandinka from her album

The 1990 the release of her second album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got made Sinéad an international star.

The album included a little-known song written by Prince – Nothing Compares 2 U – and it shot to the top of the charts bringing Sinéad four Grammy Award nominations for Best Album, Best Song, Best Female Vocalist and Best Alternative Album.

The video of the track won the MTV Award for Video of the Year and Sinéad was also named Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone.

The song reached No 1 in several countries and stayed at the top of the Irish charts for 11 weeks.

Her next two albums made far less impact but by this time Sinéad was becoming regularly linked to controversy.

She fired her manager, and she announced she would not perform in the US if the national anthem was played before one of her concerts.

She tore up a picture of the then Pope during an appearance on the US’s Saturday Night Live TV show in 1992. Two weeks later she was booed at a Bob Dylan tribute at Madison Square Garden.

The following year she wrote a public letter to the Irish Times asking people to “stop hurting” her and allow her to gather her self-esteem to really be able to sing.

The singer had been dividing her time between London and Los Angeles but in 1992 came back to Dublin with her six-year-old son Jake.

Two years later her music videos for Fire on Babylon and Famine were nominated for Grammy Awards for best short-form music video.

Sinéad played the Virgin Mary in Neil Jordan’s The Butcher Boy in 1997 and then signed to Atlantic Records, releasing the album Faith and Courage, an acclaimed mix of traditional Celtic sounds with modern beats.

In the meantime she had been ordained a priest by controversial Tridentine Bishop Michael Cox of the Irish Orthodox Catholic and Apostolic Church.

Sinéad told an interview with Curve in 2000 that she was a lesbian and had not been open about this because she was uncomfortable. She later retracted the assertion and said she was not in a box of any description.

Sinéad had her first son Jake with husband John Reynolds. She then had a daughter, Róisín, in 1995 with journalist John Waters. The couple split and after a bitter court battle agreed to share custody of their daughter.

In 2001 she married British journalist Nick Sommerlad. That marriage ended in 2004, the year the singer had her third child, Shane, with musician Donal Lunny.

Two years later she had her fourth child, Yeshua, with Frank Bonadio, former husband of singer Mary Coughlan.

Sinéad married musician Steve Cooney – a long-time friend – in 2010 but they separated a year later.

She then married therapist Barry Herridge in Las Vegas but the marriage lasted only a month.

Sinéad had constant struggles with her mental health throughout her life. She attempted suicide on her 33rd birthday in 1999.

Eight years later she disclosed the incident on the Oprah Winfrey Show and also said that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder but denied this on a further show a few years later.

The singer described herself as a “closet exhibitionist” and used social media to chronicle her mental health difficulties, oftentimes leaving fans very concerned in recent years.

In 2016, she went missing for a day while biking in Chicago but was found by the authorities and hospitalised.

Sinéad sold her Wicklow home in January 2017 because she reportedly owed substantial amounts in back taxes.

In January 2022 she suffered a devastating blow with the death of her 17-year-old son Shane who took his own life.

In a social media post she confirmed her “beautiful son”, whom she described as the light of her life, had “decided to end his earthly struggle”.

In her last Tweet, Sinéad posted a photo of Shane and said: “He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

Speaking about death previously, Sinéad said she believed “there’s some source to which we all go back but I don’t know what that is.

“It’s hard for those left behind, all right, because you miss the person you love, but I think the person who’s gone is actually peaceful and happy.”

Her wish: “When I leave my life as an old lady, I hope that each successive record will have shown me more and more at peace, and more and more joyous.”