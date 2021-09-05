Obituary of Rodney Rice: Anchor of RTÉ’s ‘Saturday View’ who also raised plight of developing world

Rodney Rice joined RTÉ in 1968 and went on to host television coverage of Nelson Mandela’s release from jail in 1990. Picture by RTÉ

Broadcaster Rodney Rice, who has died aged 76, was a significant presence on the airwaves for several decades, covering the ins and outs of Irish politics and the struggles and hardships of the developing world.

RTÉ’s director-general, Dee Forbes, described him as “a journalistic pioneer, with a unique grasp of global issues alongside a forensic knowledge of current affairs closer to home”.

He was born on October 12, 1944, into a Presbyterian background at Whiteabbey, Co Antrim, about eight kilometres north-east of Belfast. His family were described as “unshakeably unionist”, but in a moderate rather than extreme sense. As a baby born in wartime, it is said that his name was inspired initially by the naval vessel HMS Rodney, which played a major part in the 1941 sinking of the German battleship Bismarck.

Young Rodney attended grammar school at the Royal Belfast Academical Institution. Despite being offered a place at Oxford he opted instead for Trinity College Dublin, where he studied political science. He was curious about life on the other side of the Border: “I could see on a map we were part of this small island and it struck me as bizarre I didn’t know anything about the southern part of it.”

Having been involved with the college newspaper Trinity News, he took up a position as a journalist with the Belfast Telegraph in 1967. A year later he joined Raidió Teilifís Éireann and stayed with the broadcaster until his retirement in 2009.

His first job with RTÉ was on the current affairs TV programme 7 Days. He moved over to radio in 1972 and from 1974 to 1983 presented Here and Now, a mid-morning weekday current affairs programme. In 1984 he started a 25-year stint as the anchor of Saturday View, which became an important arena for debate on political issues of the day.

During the 1990 presidential election campaign Fianna Fáil’s Pádraig Flynn, then minister for the environment, controversially referred on Saturday View to what he called “a new-found interest” in family matters on the part of Labour candidate Mary Robinson. Another panellist, Michael McDowell of the Progressive Democrats, interrupted him and described the comment as a “disgrace”. Mr Flynn later withdrew the remark and apologised, but his initial comment was widely regarded as having sunk the candidacy of Fianna Fáil’s Brian Lenihan Snr and inadvertently contributed to Mrs Robinson’s success.

Along with Róisín Boyd and Anne Daly, Rodney Rice also presented the radio series Worlds Apart, which was initially created and produced by Betty Purcell. The programmes focused on the developing world and reported extensively from across Africa and Latin America. In 1981 he was banned from South Africa for 10 years after making a critical documentary on the apartheid regime. Rice later hosted RTÉ’s television coverage of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison and the special concert held to mark his first visit to Ireland.

A commanding physical presence at 6ft 2in, Rodney Rice was also a very sociable individual. In 1971 he started dating Margo Collins, who was originally from Co Mayo and became a teacher in Newry as well as a leading member of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association. They were married in 1974 and set up home soon afterwards in Churchtown, Dublin.

Rodney was a Manchester United supporter on the soccer front and a Dublin fan when it came to Gaelic football.

As a student in Dublin in 1965 he tripped on a set of stairs and woke up in hospital five days later; this had repercussions 30 years afterwards when he suffered a very brief and unexpected verbal lapse on live radio which led to that day’s Saturday View going quickly to a break.

The funeral service at the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome, Dublin, was hosted by humanist celebrant Siobhán Walls, with traditional music and singing by Paddy Glackin and Maighréad and Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill. Among the attendance was Colonel Stephen Howard, aide-de-camp to President Michael D Higgins.

Speaking at the funeral service, Brendan Rogers from the Department of Foreign Affairs and former head of Irish Aid, the Government’s official international development aid programme, recalled how they had first met in Zambia in 1988. Mr Rogers said Rice “helped shape our national consciousness on development issues and on public support for development cooperation”. The official continued: “Rodney’s moral compass was absolutely clear and consistent in all of the years that I’ve known him: he never wavered from calling out injustice and inequality.”

Former RTÉ director-general Cathal Goan told the congregation: “Rodney was somebody who was at the centre of political coverage in this country for so many years: shining a light into the dark recesses of the political process and at the same time championing the central importance of open democracy for all of us, all citizens of this country.”

After he retired from RTÉ, Rice worked in the developing world with agencies such as Trócaire and ActionAid Ireland. He served as member of the ActionAid Ireland board from 2011 to 2018, first as a director and then as chairperson.

In a statement on his passing, the current board said: “We were and are very proud that Rodney chose to take-up this position with us and lend his name and considerable talents to our organisation.”

“He made himself available to build and develop many aspects of our organisation. Throughout his media career and long afterwards, Rodney was a consistent and unrelenting advocate for justice. He helped to shape the Irish consciousness about the rights of the oppressed.”

RTÉ’s head of Radio One, Peter Woods, said in a tribute: “Rodney Rice set standards. He never underestimated the importance of broadcast journalism and never accepted second-best.”

President Higgins said in a statement: “The news of the death of Rodney Rice, broadcaster, journalist and producer, will have been heard with sadness by all those with an interest in politics and global justice but in particular by all those to whom he introduced a world of freedom struggles, inequality, famine and forced migrations.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin posted on Twitter: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Rodney Rice. A brilliant political reporter, presenter and producer, he made shows like Saturday View his own. He leaves a lasting legacy in international aid too in work with Trócaire and ActionAid. My thoughts go to all his family today.”

Rice was an active member of the Association of European Journalists (AEJ). Chairperson Richard Moore said: “Rodney will be fondly remembered for his commitment to the AEJ Irish Section, his work as a journalist and broadcaster and his lifelong support and championing of international development.”

Rice died peacefully on August 29 after a short illness. It is reported that, in his final conversation with family members, he mentioned “his modest but very determined part in the fight against apartheid” in South Africa. With regard to Northern Ireland, he stressed that the different traditions need to be respected.

He is survived by his wife Margo, children Cian, Caitríona and Eoghan.