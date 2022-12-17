Obituary: Mick Meagan, Unflappable league-winning Everton player and Ireland team’s first manager

Mick Meagan, who died on November 27, aged 88, was the first Republic of Ireland football manager to be given the right to select the team, but he inherited a poisoned chalice from the so-called “Big Five” selection committee of FAI Council officials who relinquished control reluctantly.

Although he took over as manager on September 21, 1969, a year and seven games later the Big Five announced Meagan would sit in with them in future to name a panel from which he would then select his team.

Progress was slow, so no wonder Meagan resigned after a 12-game run of three draws and nine defeats.

Stephen Kenny is not enjoying the best of fortune at present, having lost players through Covid at the start of his reign, but at least his players are released by their clubs for international duty, a situation which didn’t exist in Meagan’s day. He also has his players available on at least three days before games, whereas Meagan often had players playing in England on Saturday and taking the boat or plane home for a game on Sunday.

His first match was a typical example, a Sunday friendly against Scotland with key players Tony Dunne, John Dempsey and Terry Conroy all crying off. In a welcome show of independence, Meagan chose himself in Dunne’s position, even though the FAI had stipulated the manager should not be a player. In the ensuing 1-1 draw, Meagan did well, but it was the last of his 17 caps, a poor reward for a player of his talent.

Bobby Collins, the genius of the early 1960s Everton, rated Mick as the best exponent of one-two passes he had ever seen. Calmness under pressure and unstinting honesty were his greatest qualities. Unflappable, assured and undemonstrative, Mick joined Everton in 1952 as an 18-year-old inside-forward but established himself as a reliable utility player, filling in wherever and whenever an emergency dictated.

He started the 1962/63 title-winning campaign as a right-back, replacing the injured Alex Parker, but later replaced George Thomson on the opposite flank on merit. Mick made 36 appearances that season.

He was 30 when he left for Huddersfield in the summer of 1964, and was appointed captain. He flourished in Yorkshire, later joining Halifax, and then returned home, becoming player-manager of Drogheda. Charlie Walsh, the Drogheda director, had persuaded Mick to return to Ireland and then, in his role as an FAI selector, was in a position to influence his appointment as international team manager for the 1969-70 season.​

Four games in less than three months, all against quality opposition, meant a hectic start for Meagan, who was in effect starting a transition from the Noel Cantwell-Charlie Hurley era. “The likes of [Eamon] Dunphy, [Ray] Treacy and Conway could never get the tempo of international football because we were always chasing the game,” he recalled.

His big regret was that John Giles was missing for most of his 12 games. “He would have given the young players a great lift. They would look around and see Giles and know they could give him the ball.” In the end, after 12 games without a win, Meagan resigned and was subsequently succeeded by Liam Tuohy.

After Drogheda, Meagan managed Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers, before retiring in 1976. He maintained his love affair with football and was playing at an age when most men had given away their boots. He worked in the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, where he was very popular among staff and patients.

According to Mick’s wishes, and underlining his selflessness, he chose not to have a funeral as he elected to donate his body to the UCD School of Medicine. Pre-deceased by wife Betty, he is survived by his partner Derville O’Neill, children Mark and Carol, brother Jim, sisters Anna and Peg.