Obituary: Maurice Biggar, young star of L&H debates, diplomat, barrister, gaeilgeoir, linguist and poet

Diplomat and barrister Maurice James Biggar, who has died in his 67th year, served for over 33 years in the Department of Foreign Affairs before moving to another career as a consultant and lecturer on international law. He was a student at UCD in the 1970s and got a first in his BCL degree in 1978.

Speaking for the Literary and Historical Society (L&H), he won the Irish Times national debating championships in two successive years. In addition, he won the UCD debating championship and the medal for best impromptu speaker. He also received the UCD gold medal for modern Irish history, and later successfully completed the exams that entitled him to practise as a barrister. ​

In June 2013, he retired as First Secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs. On September 20, 2013, he married Georgina O’Keeffe, the great love of his life.

He managed and ran his own consultancy from mid-2013 onwards. Lecturing on EU external relations at the UCD Sutherland School of Law in 2014, he was an expert on a wide range of topics including Irish constitutional law, British common law, EU civil law and public international law.

Like his father Frank and brother John, he joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and was assigned to the legal division. During his years as a diplomat he was accredited to the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, the EU, the OECD in Paris, as well as the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

He served on the Counter-Terrorism Committee in New York that was established by the UN Security Council after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. He initially worked on the committee as one of the two Irish representatives, but later became an independent UN legal consultant, advising the committee on international law.

He presented Ireland’s case at the UN for the establishment of an International Criminal Court. Biggar co-founded the European Endowment for Democracy (EED) and served on its first board of governors. The EED has supported a wide range of civil society initiatives and political activists, as well as independent and social media in the countries located east and south of the EU and beyond.

A highly-regarded advocate, acknowledged foreign policy expert, experienced international negotiator and accomplished speech-writer, he was also a published poet and a legal draftsman who was fluent in Irish, French and Latin, as well as having a working knowledge of German, Dutch, Italian and Spanish.

At his funeral, the Gerard Manley Hopkins poem Pied Beauty was read by his sister Lucy.

In a tribute at the ceremony, his younger brother Bernard said Biggar was “also my best friend”.

He recalled how they would pay visits in their teens to their aunt Máire Mhac an tSaoí and uncle Conor Cruise O’Brien in the Kerry Gaeltacht.

“Máire shared her love of the Irish language with Maurice, so much so that he soon became a fluent Irish speaker,” he said.

Biggar was just a teenager and about to sit his Leaving Cert exams at Castleknock College when his father died in May 1974. Although he never got over the loss, he found solace and comfort with Máire and Conor at their Dublin residence in Howth.

“When he was on top of his form, he was charming and witty and great company to be with,” Bernard said.

Biggar had a number of poems published in Poetry Ireland, as well as maintaining a poetry blog online. A poem of his called Butterflies is based on an anecdote about the Abbey playwright Lennox Robinson releasing a trapped butterfly through the window of a bus — “to scarper through the sky”, as Biggar put it.

His brother continued: “The last few years have not been easy for him, as his health declined during his retirement in Castlebar.”

Tribute was paid to those who supported him, including fellow barrister, the late Frank Callanan, who himself passed away in December 2021.

Maurice Biggar died peacefully on March 16 in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, and is remembered with deep love by his wife Georgina, children Sophia and Jason, sister Lucy and brothers John, Frank and Bernard, as well as other relatives and a wide circle of friends at home and abroad.

His funeral mass took place on March 21 at St Stephen’s Church, Killiney, Co Dublin, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome. A video recording of the mass was put up online at https://livestream.absentfriends.ie/MauriceBiggar